Welcome to Monti Sibillini National Park

Straddling the Le Marche–Umbria border in rugged splendour, the Parco Nazionale dei Monti Sibillini never looks less than extraordinary, whether visited in winter, when its peaks – 10 of which tower above 2000m – are dusted with snow, or in summer, when its meadows are carpeted with poppies and cornflowers.