Macerata: classic wine tasting in a luxurious estate

Macerata combines charming hilltown scenery with the verve of student life – its university is one of Europe's oldest, dating to 1290. Its old town, a jumbled maze of cobblestone streets and honey-coloured palazzi, springs to life in summer for a month-long opera festival.Tolentino is a town and comune of about 20,000 inhabitants, in the province of Macerata in the Marche region of central Italy. It is located in the middle of the valley of the Chienti.Visit a famous estate surrounding by magnificent hills in Tolentino. The passion for the land, the research in new techniques of cultivation. The estate broads over an area of 200 hectares (70 ha of vineyard), and in the middle of the terrain, stands a beautiful building of the 1500s. Begin your sensorial experience with an exclusive tasting in the luxurious wine cellar. Taste fine good wine with typical taralli and breadstick, while listening to the history of the estate’s pioneers. You can choose two fine wines between the wine cellar best selection.Live this authentic experience with your friends and family!