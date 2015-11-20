Discover lake Orta - Private tours from Stresa, Baveno, Verbania

You will leave Stresa, Baveno or Verbania on lake Maggiore in a private vehicle accompanied by a professional English-speaking driver. Once in Orta San Giulio the first stop will be the Sacro Monte - the Sacred Mount - of Orta, built on top a hill, where your driver will stop to enable you to stroll around and discover on your own this old Unesco heritage site with painted chapels and terracotta statues dedicated to Saint Francis of Assisi. Your driver will be waiting for you while you are visiting and will then drive you to the traffic-free area in the heart of Orta San Giulio where you will be able to spend free time in the lovely medieval village. From the main square you may decide to buy a boat ticket for the island of San Giulio which is worth visiting. On the small but charming island, you can visit on your own the medieval frescoed church and walk along the only path existing on the island, passing old villas and an Abbey. After your free time, the driver will be able to pick you up in the traffic-free area right in the centre of Orta San Giulio to drive you back to Stresa, Baveno or Verbania