Pizza Making Class in Sanremo
This is a great fun experience. Pizza starts with the magic meeting of flour and water, then adding the special ingredients of know-how and best Italian traditions and products. Add extra virgin olive oil, red wine, Parma ham, fresh mushroom, Parmiggiano. You can do this only in Italy of course, in the beautiful city of Sanremo.The package includes a local welcome aperitif looking the beautiful Sanremo's gulf, a tasting of cheeses and wines from France and Italy, the cooking class with natural fresh products, beverages, dinner with beer and Italian wine, crepe Suzette, creamy and fresh fruits, Italian espresso or cappuccino. Finally, the happy ending with the Diploma of Pizzaiolo. You will also take home a gift bag which contains different and original gift souvenirs to bring home to remind you of this beautiful experience.
Half-day Walking tour of Portofino and the Pearls of Tigullio Gulf
Meet your guide in Rapallo, where you'll walk through lively alleyways and the picturesque plazas of this seaside resort town. Next, you'll take a boat to Portofino, sailing along the coast of the Tigullio Gulf. The ride takes about 30 minutes. In Portofino you'll take a short walking tour then have free time to shop, eat, and take photos. Or, you can simply relax with an espresso or glass of wine while taking in the lush gardens and luxury yachts that characterize this town, which is a popular vacation spot for celebrities. Take a 15-minute trip from Portofino to the vibrant Santa Margherita Ligure. Visit the ancient Castle and Baroque Basilica, and walk through the historic center of the village. At the end of the tour you can spend more time on your own in Santa Margherita, or head back to Rapallo.
Discover lake Orta - Private tours from Stresa, Baveno, Verbania
You will leave Stresa, Baveno or Verbania on lake Maggiore in a private vehicle accompanied by a professional English-speaking driver. Once in Orta San Giulio the first stop will be the Sacro Monte - the Sacred Mount - of Orta, built on top a hill, where your driver will stop to enable you to stroll around and discover on your own this old Unesco heritage site with painted chapels and terracotta statues dedicated to Saint Francis of Assisi. Your driver will be waiting for you while you are visiting and will then drive you to the traffic-free area in the heart of Orta San Giulio where you will be able to spend free time in the lovely medieval village. From the main square you may decide to buy a boat ticket for the island of San Giulio which is worth visiting. On the small but charming island, you can visit on your own the medieval frescoed church and walk along the only path existing on the island, passing old villas and an Abbey. After your free time, the driver will be able to pick you up in the traffic-free area right in the centre of Orta San Giulio to drive you back to Stresa, Baveno or Verbania