Saluzzo was once a powerful city-state and its one-time historical importance has left a stirring legacy etched in red terracotta bricks. The town today is divided into 'old' and 'new' quarters, and the two sections are a short walk apart. It's well off the beaten track but a nice place for a meal and a walk to ponder its interesting history and Alpine views.
