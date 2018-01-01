Welcome to Sperrin Mountains

On a sunny spring day, when the russet bogs and yellow gorse stand out against a clear blue sky, the Sperrin Mountains can offer some grand walking. However, when representatives of the London guilds visited Ulster in 1609, the Lord Deputy of Ireland made sure they were kept well away from the Sperrins, fearing that the sight of these bleak, moorland hills would put them off the idea of planting settlers here.

