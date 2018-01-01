Sumatra’s second-largest city is a major port that sits astride Sungai Musi, the two halves of the city linked by the giant Jembatan Ampera (Ampera Bridge).

Read More

A thousand years ago Palembang was the centre of the highly developed Sriwijaya civilisation that ruled a huge slab of Southeast Asia. It covered most of Sumatra, the Malay Peninsula, southern Thailand and Cambodia, but few relics from the period remain outside the city museum.

The city’s spicy fare is the subject of much debate (positive and negative) in Sumatra, and though Palembang is largely off the traveller trail, you may find yourself passing through en route to or from Jambi and Bandarlampung.

Read Less