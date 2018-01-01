Welcome to Moni

Moni is a lovely, picturesque hill town afloat in a sea of rice fields, ringed by lush volcanic peaks and blessed with distant sea views. It’s a slow-paced, easy-going, cool breeze of a town that serves as the main gateway to Kelimutu, mainland Flores's biggest drawcard. The Monday market, held on the soccer pitch, is a major local draw and a good place to snare local ikat (patterned textiles).