Welcome to Maumere

Blessed with a long, languid coastline backed by layered hills and fringed with islands, Maumere is a logical terminus to a trans-Flores tour. With good air connections to Bali and Timor, it's a gateway to Flores Timur (East Flores). Largely razed in the devastating earthquake of 1992, it's been thoroughly rebuilt, and is now a busy, dusty urban hub. Thankfully, you don’t have to stay in the city, as there are pleasant options along the coast in both directions.