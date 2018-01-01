Welcome to Ende

The most immediately apparent merit of this muggy port town is its spectacular setting. The eye-catching cones of Gunung Meja (661m) and Gunung Iya (637m) loom over the city and the nearby black-sand and cobblestone coastline. The views get even better just northeast of Ende as the road to Kelimutu rises along a ridge opposite misty peaks, overlooking a roaring river and gushing with ribbons of waterfalls in the wet season. Throw in the jade rice terraces and you have some of Flores’ most jaw-dropping scenery.

Read More

But Ende itself is worth more than a pause at its traffic circles, offering a compact and atmospheric centre and an intriguing grittiness. Plus, its central airport is a useful hub for connections to Labuanbajo, Kupang (West Timor) and Tambolaka (Sumba).

Read Less

Top experiences in Ende

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $45.49

Image for

Ende activities

$1316.65 Classic

Best of Flores & Komodo

Let’s get it out of the way first: There’s no place like this place, anyplace. Komodo is obviously well-known for its dragons (gigantic lizards, really, but who’s nit-picking?), but there’s so much more to the island – plus nearby Flores and Rinca – than just massive fauna. You’ll spend much of this nine-day trip on Flores, soaking in the beautiful scenery (including Mt Kelimutu, a volcanic crater full of vibrantly coloured water) and traditional ways of life amongst the local people. On a boat trip to Komodo and Rinca, look out for Komodo dragons and spot even more of the native wildlife. Ready to get to know the wild side of Indonesia?
$2846.65 Classic

Islands of Indonesia

Got a hankering to see five Indonesian islands? On Komodo, you’ll spot the eponymous dragons and on Flores you'll soak up the beautiful scenery and make friends with the denizens of Ngada village. And there’s so much more waiting for you on Bali and Lombok: Visiting tobacco plantations of Tetebatu, climbing towering volcanoes, and digging your feet into the white sand of pristine beaches in Gili Islands. With hotels, transport, and a number of included activities arranged by our CEOs, this adventure still allows plenty of free time to create your own highlights.
$2039.15 Classic

Bali, Flores & Komodo Explorer

If you’re looking to get in three of the Indonesian islands on a trip that combines proven highlights with off-the-beaten-path gems, you’re in the right place. Komodo is obviously well-known for its dragons (gigantic lizards, really, but who’s nit-picking?), but there’s so much more to the island – and neighbouring Flores – than just massive fauna. And when it comes to Bali – an island steeped in culture, excellent food, and talented artists – there are near-limitless pristine beaches, temples, and jungles to explore. With your accommodation and transport arranged by CEOs, this well-packed adventure offers up the perfect blend of the highlights and free time.
See More Activities