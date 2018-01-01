8-Night Adventure Tour of Northeast India: Wild Orchids Valleys and Snow-capped Mountains from Guwahati to Jorhat

Day 1 : Guwahati - Tezpur7:15am pick up from your hotel in Guwahati and transfer to tour hotel for check in. Breakfast at the hotel. Take a half day tour of thecity visiting Kamakhya Devi Temple atop a hotel and the ISKON Temple. Take a walk around Fancy Bazaar and Panbazaar. Lunch ata restaurant. Afterwards take a 4-hour drive to Tezpur. Dinner and overnight.Day 2: Tezpur-Bomdila-DirangAfter breakfast proceed to Dirang on a four hour journey. Midway is Bomdila from where there would be a steep ascent. The road passesthrough some of the densest and loveliest forests of India and the view of from the Dirang Valley is breathtaking. Dirang is home totribes, apple orchards, sheep breeding farms and hot springs. Dinner and overnight at Dirang.Day 3 : Dirang- Sella Pass - TawangAfter breakfast take a fascinating drive to Tawang along the Dirang River. After a 2-hour drive cross the Sela Pass at an altitude of14000 ft. From Sela Pass the downhill journey is incredibly beautiful. Check into your hotel. In the afternoon visit the Gompa - a 300-year old Buddhist monastery. It is considered the second most important after the one at Lhasa in Tibet. Dinner and overnight.Day 4:Tawang - Pangong Tang Tso LakeAfter breakfast drive uphill to see the lovely Pangong Tang Tso Lake. In the afternoon stroll through the town. Dinner and overnight.Day 5: Tawang - DirangAfter breakfast take the return journey to Dirang - 195 km. En route stop at villages and interact with the tribes with their colourful dresses.Dinner and overnight at Dirang.Day 6: Dirang-TezpurAfter breakfast drive to Tezpur. Visit a tea garden to see the processing of tea. Dinner and overnight.Day 7: Tezpur-MajuliAfter breakfast begin your 5-hour journey to the largest fresh-water mid-river island of Majuli on UNESCO World Heritage Site. Take a ferryride to the island. In the evening take a walking tour of the island. Dinner and overnight.Day 8: MajuliAfter breakfast visit the various cultural places in the island. Take walking tours of this unique island. Dinner and overnight.Day 9: Majuli - JorhatAfter breakfast return by ferry to Nematighat and then to Jorhat.Your tour will end after free drop-off at Jorhat Airport for flight out of the city.