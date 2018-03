Welcome to Manas National Park

About 180km from Guwahati, along the Assam–Bhutan border, lies Bodoland’s Manas National Park. The park has three forest ranges, of which the central Bansbari Range is the most accessible, reached from the town of Barpeta Road, northwest of Guwahati. The forests here are contiguous with the wilderness zone on the Bhutanese side of the international border, which bears the same name.