Welcome to Sanchi
In 262 BC, repentant of the horrors he had inflicted on Kalinga (Odisha), the Mauryan emperor Ashoka embraced Buddhism. As a penance he built the Great Stupa at Sanchi, a domed edifice to house religious relics, near the home town (Vidisha) of his wife Devi. Sanchi became an important Buddhist monastic centre and over the following centuries further stupas and other monuments were added. After about the 13th century it was abandoned and forgotten, until rediscovered in 1818 by a British army officer.
Today, the remarkably preserved Great Stupa is the centrepiece of Sanchi’s World Heritage–listed Buddhist monuments.
Although you can visit Sanchi in a day trip from Bhopal, this crossroads village is a relaxing spot to spend the night, and a number of side trips can be taken from here.
Visit Sanchi Stupa, which is the oldest stone structure in India that was built during the Mauryan period. Enjoy the company of our knowledgeable Local Tour Guide. What you can expect – Itinerary is given below for your reference Morning on time pick-up from Bhopal Hotel and meet our Tour Escort, to proceed for the excursion tour of Sanchi & Vidisha (Approx 58 Kms / 1.5 hours’ drive away – one way). Visit Sanchi Stupa- It is unique, not only for having the most perfect and well preserved stupas, but also for offering the visitor a chance to see, in one location, the genesis, flowering, and decay of Buddhist art and architecture during a period of about 1500 years -- almost covering the entire range of Indian Buddhism. Vidisha town is situated east of the Betwa River, in the fork of the Betwa and Bes rivers, 9 kms away from Sanchi. The Emperor Ashoka was the governor of Vidisha during his father's lifetime. His Buddhist Empress Vidisha Devi who was also his first wife was brought up in Vidisha. Lord Rama is believed to have come here. His foot impressions are still there which were kept safe by the people and are now properly constructed. They are popularly known as "Charan Teerth" at one of the ghats of river Betwa. Later on time, come back to Bhopal and drop back to Hotel.
You will be picked up from your hotel in Bhopal city at 9:00 am and embark on a full-day excursion to Udayagiri Caves and Sanchi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The journey will take 1 hour 30 minutes each way (35 miles/60 km).First you will visit Sanchi located 30 miles (45 km) northeast of Bhopal. It is a serene hill crowned by a group of stupas, monasteries, temples and pillars dating from 3rd century BC to 12th century AD. Sanchi is an ancient place of pilgrimage for Buddhists and its uniqueness lies in the fact that Buddha is not represented through figures, but through symbols. The lotus represents the Buddha's birth, the tree signifies his enlightenment and the wheel represents his attainment of nirvana (salvation). Buddha's presence is marked by the footprints and the throne. Sanchi was rediscovered by a British officer in 1818 and later in 1912 restoration work at the site was done in earnest.After visiting Sanchi, you will be transported to the Udayagiri Caves (approx.10 miles/15 km from Sanchi). The Udayagiri Caves are an early Hindu ritual site located near Vidisha region. They were extensively carved and reworked under the command of Chandragupta II, Emperor of the Gupta Empire, in the late 4th and 5th century AD. These caves are currently a tourist site under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India. Udayagiri consists of a substantial U-shaped plateau immediately next to the River Bes. The caves here are a series of rock-cut sanctuaries and images excavated into hillside. The figure of Viṣṇu in his incarnation as the boar-headed Varaha i amongst the more impressive artistic sculptures. The site has important inscriptions of the Gupta dynasty. In addition to these remains, Udayagiri has a series of rock-shelters and petroglyphs, ruined buildings, inscriptions, water systems, fortifications and habitation mounds, all of which have been only partially excavated.When your tour ends, you will be dropped back to your hotel in Bhopal city.
Meet the tour guide at the designated hotel lobby in Bhopal at 09:00 am drive to Sanchi a World Heritage site which houses Buddhist Stupas which represents of Buddhist art and architecture from the Mauryan period. Guide will show Stupa 1 displays Lord Buddha's Life & Events with exquisite carvings. Also you will see the temple 40 and Stupa 2 & 3 . For lunch you can choose the cuisine and restaurant your are interested at your own cost lunch around 1:30 pm proceed to further Sightseeing to Udaypur temple 65 km from Sanchi, Udaypur has a large Neelkantheswar Temple Parmara style of architecture. You will see here top of the temple which has four carved bands around it. At the end of your journey at 5.00 pm , sit back and relax on the drive back to your Hotel in Bhopal