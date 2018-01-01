Private Tour: Full-Day Sanchi and Udayagiri Caves Tour from Bhopal

You will be picked up from your hotel in Bhopal city at 9:00 am and embark on a full-day excursion to Udayagiri Caves and Sanchi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The journey will take 1 hour 30 minutes each way (35 miles/60 km).First you will visit Sanchi located 30 miles (45 km) northeast of Bhopal. It is a serene hill crowned by a group of stupas, monasteries, temples and pillars dating from 3rd century BC to 12th century AD. Sanchi is an ancient place of pilgrimage for Buddhists and its uniqueness lies in the fact that Buddha is not represented through figures, but through symbols. The lotus represents the Buddha's birth, the tree signifies his enlightenment and the wheel represents his attainment of nirvana (salvation). Buddha's presence is marked by the footprints and the throne. Sanchi was rediscovered by a British officer in 1818 and later in 1912 restoration work at the site was done in earnest.After visiting Sanchi, you will be transported to the Udayagiri Caves (approx.10 miles/15 km from Sanchi). The Udayagiri Caves are an early Hindu ritual site located near Vidisha region. They were extensively carved and reworked under the command of Chandragupta II, Emperor of the Gupta Empire, in the late 4th and 5th century AD. These caves are currently a tourist site under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India. Udayagiri consists of a substantial U-shaped plateau immediately next to the River Bes. The caves here are a series of rock-cut sanctuaries and images excavated into hillside. The figure of Viṣṇu in his incarnation as the boar-headed Varaha i amongst the more impressive artistic sculptures. The site has important inscriptions of the Gupta dynasty. In addition to these remains, Udayagiri has a series of rock-shelters and petroglyphs, ruined buildings, inscriptions, water systems, fortifications and habitation mounds, all of which have been only partially excavated.When your tour ends, you will be dropped back to your hotel in Bhopal city.