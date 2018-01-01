Welcome to Pench Tiger Reserve
The third of Madhya Pradesh’s trio of well-known tiger reserves, Pench is made up mostly of teak-tree forest rather than sal and so it has a different flavour from nearby Kanha or Bandhavgarh. It also sees fewer tourists (and fewer tigers); you’ll often feel like you have the whole forest to yourself. Even if no tigers appear, there'll be a variety of other wildlife, and the forests are beautiful in their own right.
Pench Tiger Reserve has a total area of 1921 sq km – 60% in Madhya Pradesh, the rest in Maharashtra. The majority of its tigers are on the MP side and specifically in Pench National Park (part of the tiger reserve's core area), which has around 50 of the big stripeys. By far the easiest reached and most used of the park's three entry points is Turia gate, 12km west of Khawasa on the Jabalpur-Nagpur Hwy 44.