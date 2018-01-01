Welcome to Pench Tiger Reserve

The third of Madhya Pradesh’s trio of well-known tiger reserves, Pench is made up mostly of teak-tree forest rather than sal and so it has a different flavour from nearby Kanha or Bandhavgarh. It also sees fewer tourists (and fewer tigers); you’ll often feel like you have the whole forest to yourself. Even if no tigers appear, there'll be a variety of other wildlife, and the forests are beautiful in their own right.

