9-Day India Tour from Jaipur to Varanasi

Day 1: Jaipur [B, D]Pickup from your hotel in Jaipur and transfer to the hotel for check-in and breakfast. Later take an excursion to see the Chand Baori, an ancient step-well, and the temple of Hashat Mata, the goddess of happiness. In the late afternoon enjoy an Ayurvedic massage and then leave for dinner at Castle Kalwar.. Stay at Hotel Mahal Khandela.Day 2: Jaipur [B, D]Take an excursion to Fort Amer. Visit the City Palace, the Palace of Winds and Albert Museum. Take a bicycle-rickshaw ride through the colorful bazaars of Jaipur. In the evening, watch a puppet show and folk dances on the rooftop of our hotel. Enjoy unlimited complimentary drinks, barbecue and buffet dinner. Overnight atDay 3: Jaipur - Agra [B, D]Leave for Agra and visit the Taj Mahal. En route stop by the Bird Sanctuary at Bharatpur and Fatehpur Sikri, the "City of Victory". Dinner and overnight. Dinner & overnight at hotel.Day 4: Agra - Orchha [B, D]Leave for Orchha, a lovely town on River Betwa. En route see the majestic Jhansi Fort, a fortress that served as a stronghold of the kings from the 11th through the 17th century. In the evening see the Orchha Fort, Jehangir Mahal, Chaturbhuj Temple, Raja Ram Temple and Cenotaphs. Dinner and overnight at hotel.Day 5: Orchha - Khajuraho [B, D]Leave for Khajuraho , a city world-famous for its 8th century temples reminiscent of the Kama Sutra with intricately carved figures of men and women. In the evening witness a light-and-sound show in the backdrop of the Kandariya Mahadeva Temple. Dinner and overnight at hotel.Day 6: Khajuraho - Maihar [B, D]Early morning visit to Panna Tiger Reserve. Take a thrilling jeep safari in the park and have lunch at a restaurant on River Ken. In the afternoon take an excursion to Maihar to see the temple of Goddess. . Dinner & overnight at our hotel.Day 7: Khajurhao - Chitrakoot [B, D]Leave for Chitrakoot, a town associated with the life of Lord Ram. See the Gupt Godavari Caves, Chitrakoot Waterfalls and Sati Anusuya Temple. In the evening witness memorable aarti on the banks of River Godavari. Dinner and overnight at hotel.Day 8: Chitrakoot - Varanasi [B, D]Drive to the 5,000-year-old Varanasi. Check into your hotel. In the evening take a boat ride to see aarti on the River Ganges. Dinner and overnight at hotel.Day 9: Varanasi [B, D]Early morning embark on the River Ganges and visit the various temples and then take an excursion to Sarnath, where Buddha delivered his first sermon. See a Kathak Classical Dance in the evening and have dinner at the hotel. When the tour is concluded, we will transport you to your hotel in Varanasi. The tour ends in Varanasi.