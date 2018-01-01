Madhya Pradesh’s only hill station is surrounded by waterfalls, canyons, natural pools, cave temples and the forested ranges of the Satpura Tiger Reserve, and offers a refreshing escape from steamy central India. It's popular with Indians but few foreign travellers get here.

The most popular tourist activity is touring a selection of places of interest, beauty spots and natural pools by jeep (with a few shortish walks from parking places). It's also possible to reach some places by foot, bicycle or normal car.

British army Captain James Forsyth came across Pachmarhi in 1857 and set up India’s first Forestry Department at Bison Lodge in 1862. Soon after, the British army set up regional headquarters here, starting an association with the military that remains today.

