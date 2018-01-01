Welcome to Gwalior
One Day Gwalior Tour from Agra
Gwalior a city which has been the stronghold of one of the great Maratha clans-Scindias, provides you a great spectacle of monuments and history.Early morning after breakfast a drive for you in a luxury private car covering 120 kms distance,On arrival our expert guide is accompanying you to conduct the sight seeing tour of the historic Gwalior fort.This fort was built in 8th century CE by Raja Maan Singh Tomar.Important buildings housed inside are Gurjari Mahal and Man mandir.This fort is built on a steep hill called Gopachal .Gurjari mahal was built by Raja Man Singh for his gurjari wife called Mrigyanayani.This palace has been changed into a museum and it contains artifacts of Jain and Hindu religion.Man Mandir was also built by Raja Man Singh and has beautiful art work on its walls.Other note worthy structures are Hathipol,Teli ka mandir,Sas bahu ka mandir,Garuda monument,Karan mahal,Vikram mahal and a magnificent Sikh temple built in memory of sixth Sikh guru Sri Guru Hargobind sahib.After the visit of the fort is over you are hosted for a sumptuous lunch at a local Indian restaurant.After lunch we are taking you to visit Jai Vilas Palace. It was built in 1874 by Jivajirao Scindia. Still the descendants of the royal maharajas reside there,a part of the palace has been converted into a museum open to the public.This enormous palace has more than 400 rooms.Important galleries have many exhibits of furniture, Durbar hall contains another masterpiece of a miniature silver train on the dining table to serve the royal guests. Another master piece is the sculpture of a hansa and a lady.The museum remains closed on Monday.After the visit we take you to Wara - which was the cultural centre of Gwalior, here you can browse through the Indian bazaar.Now is the time to return to Agra in the same luxury car driven by your trusted driver
Jhansi to Khazuraho Budget Arrival Transfer
Our representative will pick you right from your compartment upon your arrival at Jhansi railway station. With the booking of this product you have to provide us your train number, time of arrival of the train, Your coach and seat number. Our driver would also we waiting for you holding the placard bearing your name. Our company representative and driver would help you in fixing the luggage in the car. Later you would be driven to Khazuraho for four Hours. Your chauffeur will explain to you little bit about the city and distance from your car you can enjoy the beautiful surrounds and the landscape. As you reach your hotel in Khazuraho the driver would assist you in unloading the bags and check in formalities.The car will be Luxury sedan(Toyota Etios)upto 3 person and Toyota Innova up to 5 person.
Private Tour: Grandeur Day Tour in Gwalior
Get picked up from your local hotel in Gwalior at 9am. Meet your expert guide and leave for the ancient city of Gwalior. A historically intriguing city in the princely state of Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior has seen the rise and fall of many dynasties and rulers.Proceed to the 8th century built Gwalior Fort, the pride of the city and home of Scindia, the current owners of the fort. In the company and knowledge of your local guide, begin with the Man Singh Palace built by King Man Singh of the Tomar Dynasty. With its unusual design comprising of mosaic tiling of elephants, tigers and crocodiles in vibrant colors, the palace is an excellent example of early Hindu architecture. The Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb was imprisoned and later murdered by his brother is this very palace. The Palace homes the gruesome Jauhar Kund, where Rajput women committed suicide after the defeat of the King of Gwalior in the early 12th century.Proceed to Sahastrabahu Temple, famously known as Sas Bahu Temple, located to the east of Gwalior Fort. Built in the 10th century by King Mahipala of the Kachchhawaha Dynasty, this magnificent temple showcases three explicitly carved idols of Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva at the doorway. Learn from your guide the historical legend on the temples and enjoy the picturesque view of the Gwalior city from the temple top. Visit the adjacent Teli Ka Mandir, the loftiest and oldest surviving structure in the fort.Proceed to the Gurdwara Bandi Chor, built in the memory of Guru Hargobind Singh, who was imprisoned here by Emperor Jahangir for two years. Understand the legends and stories running from centuries from your guide and drive to Jai Vilas Palace. Constructed by Maharaja Jiyaji Rao Scindia in 1874, the design of this exquisite palace is based on European architecture. It is particularly known for gold furnishing and a large carpet and two Belgium chandeliers in the Durbar Hall. 40 out of the 400 rooms in the palace are converted into a museum, exhibiting the royal Scindia heritage. Your guide will take you down the pages of Gwalior’s history before you proceed for lunch at a local restaurant. After lunch you will be dropped back to your hotel.
7-Day Taj Mahal and Khajuraho Tour: Agra, Gwalior, Datia and Orchha
Day 1: AgraAt 7:15 am you will be picked up from your hotel in Agra and transferred to the hotel arranged for you. After check-in and breakfast your tour will start with a visit to Taj Mahal followed by the Red Fort, Tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah and Sikandra. In the afternoon continue the excursion to Fatehpur Sikri located 20 km (12 miles) from the city. In the evening you will return to Agra for dinner and overnight stay.Day 2: Agra - GwaliorAfter breakfast leave for Gwalior. Check in to your heritage hotel and visit Gwalior Fort, a majestic structure that dominates the city like a great monolith. Return to the hotel for dinner and overnight stay.Day 3: Gwalior - Shivpuri - Gwalior After breakfast take a 2-hour excursion to Shivpuri. Explore the town temples, beautifully-carved chattris of royal families, hunting lodges and palaces. Return to Gwalior for dinner and overnight stay.Day 4: Gwalior - DatiaAfter breakfast leave for Datia located 70 km (43 miles) from Gwalior. After check-in to your hotel, visit the 7-story Datia Palace built on a hilltop. After the excursion join former royal family for a BBQ dinner and drinks. After the dinner return to your hotel for overnight stay in Datia.Day 5: Datia - OrchhaAfter breakfast leave for Orchha situated on Betwa river. Check in to a heritage hotel owned and operated by a former royal family ofOrchha. The grandeur of this former kingdom lies in its palaces, temple and royal cenotaphs. You will visit Raj Mahal Palace andLaxminarayan Temple that have murals on their walls and ceilings. Then take a walk along Betwa river before returning to your resort for dinner and overnight stay.Day 6: Orchha - Chanderi - KhajurahoAfter breakfast proceed to Chanderi, a craft center where hundreds of families are engaged in weaving colorful sarees and brocades.Chanderi is nestled among hills, lakes and forests. It has several 9th and 10th century temples and ancient fort. Proceed to Khajurahofor dinner and overnight stay.Day 7: Khajuraho - Panna National ParkTake an early morning tiger safari trip at the Panna National Park. After lunch return to Khajuraho to see the unique 8th-century Khajuraho Temples with carvings depicting erotica on their walls and ceilings. Also enjoy a light and sound show on the backdrop of Mahadev Temple complex in the evening. After dinner you will be provided with free drop-off service to your hotel in Khajuraho. The tour ends in Khajuraho.