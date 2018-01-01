Private Tour: Grandeur Day Tour in Gwalior

Get picked up from your local hotel in Gwalior at 9am. Meet your expert guide and leave for the ancient city of Gwalior. A historically intriguing city in the princely state of Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior has seen the rise and fall of many dynasties and rulers.Proceed to the 8th century built Gwalior Fort, the pride of the city and home of Scindia, the current owners of the fort. In the company and knowledge of your local guide, begin with the Man Singh Palace built by King Man Singh of the Tomar Dynasty. With its unusual design comprising of mosaic tiling of elephants, tigers and crocodiles in vibrant colors, the palace is an excellent example of early Hindu architecture. The Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb was imprisoned and later murdered by his brother is this very palace. The Palace homes the gruesome Jauhar Kund, where Rajput women committed suicide after the defeat of the King of Gwalior in the early 12th century.Proceed to Sahastrabahu Temple, famously known as Sas Bahu Temple, located to the east of Gwalior Fort. Built in the 10th century by King Mahipala of the Kachchhawaha Dynasty, this magnificent temple showcases three explicitly carved idols of Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva at the doorway. Learn from your guide the historical legend on the temples and enjoy the picturesque view of the Gwalior city from the temple top. Visit the adjacent Teli Ka Mandir, the loftiest and oldest surviving structure in the fort.Proceed to the Gurdwara Bandi Chor, built in the memory of Guru Hargobind Singh, who was imprisoned here by Emperor Jahangir for two years. Understand the legends and stories running from centuries from your guide and drive to Jai Vilas Palace. Constructed by Maharaja Jiyaji Rao Scindia in 1874, the design of this exquisite palace is based on European architecture. It is particularly known for gold furnishing and a large carpet and two Belgium chandeliers in the Durbar Hall. 40 out of the 400 rooms in the palace are converted into a museum, exhibiting the royal Scindia heritage. Your guide will take you down the pages of Gwalior’s history before you proceed for lunch at a local restaurant. After lunch you will be dropped back to your hotel.