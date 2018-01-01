Welcome to Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh is remote, short on major 'sights' and limited in tourist infrastructure, but for the adventurous traveller, time spent here may well prove to be a highlight of your trip to this part of India. The country’s most densely (44%) forested state is blessed with considerable natural beauty – waterfalls and unspoilt nature reserves abound. More interestingly, it’s home to 42 different tribes whose pointillist paintings and spindly sculptures are as vivid as the colourful haats (markets) that take place across the region, particularly around Jagdalpur in the southern Bastar region.