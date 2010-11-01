Welcome to Bhopal
South of the lakes, Bhopal is more modern, with wide roads, some excellent museums, and upmarket hotels and restaurants nestled comfortably in the Arera and Shyamla Hills. The central district here is known as New Market.
4-Hour Private Tour of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Site
Start the day after meeting your guide in your hotel lobby or the airport in Bhopal city. The driver will take you to the sites of the tragedy while your guide helps you to understand the causes of world's worst industrial disaster. The Bhopal Gas Tragedy was a catastrophe parallel to no other. In the early morning of December 3, 1984, a rolling wind carried a poisonous gray cloud from the Union Carbide Plant in Bhopal. Forty tons of toxic gas (Methy-Iso-Cyanate, MIC) were accidentally released from the plant. The result was a living nightmare for the residents. They awoke to clouds of suffocating gas and began running desperately through the dark streets. The victims arrived at hospitals breathless and blind. The lungs, brain, eyes, muscles as well as gastrointestinal, neurological, reproductive and immune systems of the survivors were severely affected. When the sun rose the next morning the magnitude of devastation was clear. Dead bodies of humans and animals blocked the streets, leaves turned black, and a smell of burning chili peppers lingered in the air. An estimated 10,000 or more people died, about 500,000 more people suffered agonizing injuries with disastrous effects of the massive poisoning. Visit the Remember Bhopal Museum. The museum has preserved the belongings and pictures of the tragedies victims. The first-of-its-kind museum is situated in the New Housing Board Colony near the now-defunct Union Carbide plant. See the Rehabilitation Centers that are trying to serve mankind in effort to make Bhopal a better place to live in.After the tour is concluded you will be returned to your place of pickup.
Explore Bhopal in One Day Tour
Today we will pick you in an air conditioned car from your hotel to acquaint you with the glory of old Bhopal city and you will be mesmerized by the ambience of the regal vista of the Begums and the Nawabi. In your tour first you visit the grand Taj – u l – Masjid in pink hue which was built by Shahjahan Begum 1870 A D. It has too lofty minarets which have the elevation of many storeys. You also get to see the Jama Masjid which was built by Qudsia Begum. Later the daughter of this lady Sikandar Jahan Begum built the famous Moti Masjid. This Begum ruled in 19th century and dressed herself as a Muslim Prince. After the visit of these famous mosques you get to see the prominent palaces – shaukat Mahal and Gohar Mahal. Gohar Mahal built in 1820 by Qudsia Begum is a fine specimen of endo – Islamic art. The city of Bhopal provides you an opportunity to visit. The famous museum – Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav sangrahalaya which displays the life and culture of Indian tribes. At the end of the day you can visit chowk area where you can enjoy street shopping. These shops are full of local crafts like beadwork Jootis (slippers) etc. After finishing the tour our driver would drop you at your hotel in Bhopal.
Excursion to The Land of Sanchi Stupa from Bhopal
Visit Sanchi Stupa, which is the oldest stone structure in India that was built during the Mauryan period. Enjoy the company of our knowledgeable Local Tour Guide. What you can expect – Itinerary is given below for your reference Morning on time pick-up from Bhopal Hotel and meet our Tour Escort, to proceed for the excursion tour of Sanchi & Vidisha (Approx 58 Kms / 1.5 hours’ drive away – one way). Visit Sanchi Stupa- It is unique, not only for having the most perfect and well preserved stupas, but also for offering the visitor a chance to see, in one location, the genesis, flowering, and decay of Buddhist art and architecture during a period of about 1500 years -- almost covering the entire range of Indian Buddhism. Vidisha town is situated east of the Betwa River, in the fork of the Betwa and Bes rivers, 9 kms away from Sanchi. The Emperor Ashoka was the governor of Vidisha during his father's lifetime. His Buddhist Empress Vidisha Devi who was also his first wife was brought up in Vidisha. Lord Rama is believed to have come here. His foot impressions are still there which were kept safe by the people and are now properly constructed. They are popularly known as "Charan Teerth" at one of the ghats of river Betwa. Later on time, come back to Bhopal and drop back to Hotel.
Private Tour: Bhopal City Day Tour
Pickup from your hotel at 9 am in Bhopal for this wonderful full-day city tour of Bhopal. We will take you to visit the Jama Masjid, built by Qudsia Begum, has tall dark minarets crowned with glittering golden spikes. The Moti Masjid is patterned on Delhi's Jama Masjid. Among more recent constructions of note are the Tah-ul-Masjid, started by Begum Shah Jahan and completed in 1982. It has an impressive main hall, inter-arched roof, broad facade and wide courtyard with a shopping arcade - Taj market - around its boundary walls. Stopover at Bharat Bhavan, a multi-arts centre without parallel in India, was designed by one of India's leading architects - Charles Correa. It houses a beautiful gallery, fine art workshop, open-air amphitheater, studio theatre, auditorium, museum of tribal and folk art, and libraries of Indian poetry and folk music.Another outstanding feature of Bhopal is its two picturesque lakes. An over-bridge divides one lake into two - Upper Lake and Lower Lake. A large expanse of water, the Upper Lake is over 2 sq. km in area. From the two high points of Idgah and Shamla, you get a fabulous view of the sunset on the lakes and of the twinkling city lights in the distance. When the tour is concluded, we will take you back to your hotel in Bhopa.
Private Tour: Full-Day Sanchi and Udayagiri Caves Tour from Bhopal
You will be picked up from your hotel in Bhopal city at 9:00 am and embark on a full-day excursion to Udayagiri Caves and Sanchi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The journey will take 1 hour 30 minutes each way (35 miles/60 km).First you will visit Sanchi located 30 miles (45 km) northeast of Bhopal. It is a serene hill crowned by a group of stupas, monasteries, temples and pillars dating from 3rd century BC to 12th century AD. Sanchi is an ancient place of pilgrimage for Buddhists and its uniqueness lies in the fact that Buddha is not represented through figures, but through symbols. The lotus represents the Buddha's birth, the tree signifies his enlightenment and the wheel represents his attainment of nirvana (salvation). Buddha's presence is marked by the footprints and the throne. Sanchi was rediscovered by a British officer in 1818 and later in 1912 restoration work at the site was done in earnest.After visiting Sanchi, you will be transported to the Udayagiri Caves (approx.10 miles/15 km from Sanchi). The Udayagiri Caves are an early Hindu ritual site located near Vidisha region. They were extensively carved and reworked under the command of Chandragupta II, Emperor of the Gupta Empire, in the late 4th and 5th century AD. These caves are currently a tourist site under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India. Udayagiri consists of a substantial U-shaped plateau immediately next to the River Bes. The caves here are a series of rock-cut sanctuaries and images excavated into hillside. The figure of Viṣṇu in his incarnation as the boar-headed Varaha i amongst the more impressive artistic sculptures. The site has important inscriptions of the Gupta dynasty. In addition to these remains, Udayagiri has a series of rock-shelters and petroglyphs, ruined buildings, inscriptions, water systems, fortifications and habitation mounds, all of which have been only partially excavated.When your tour ends, you will be dropped back to your hotel in Bhopal city.
Private Tour: Full-Day Bhojpur and Bhimbetika Tour from Bhopal
Pick up from your Bhopal city hotel at 9:00 am and proceed to Bhimbetka and Bhojpur. Bhimbetka is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and lies about 50 km away from Bhopal (approx. 1 hour). Bhimbetka is known for the 700 rock shelters belonging to the Neolithic age. It was granted the UNESCO World Heritage Site status in 2003. The highlight here are the paintings on the walls of the caves which depict the life of the pre-historic cave-dwellers. It is mind-boggling to know that Bhimbetka is the site of earliest human dwellings dating back to 35,000 years (yes, 35,000 not 3,500!). The caves are so old that they span from the late Stone Age to the early historic period. The inhabitants of these caves over the years had created their own stone floors. A variety of implements & tools that were used at that time can be made our from the paintings - including hand-axes, cleavers and scrapers to remove flesh and fat from the skin of slaughter animals and the colored earth called "Ochers". There are paintings of even stone hand mills for grinding grain and nuts. The paintings in these rock shelters give a good insight into the feelings of humans at that time – their aspirations an fears. Even though their expressions are crude in nature, one can make out scenes of domestic life – including a woman with a child or performing household chores. The other side of humans can be seen in the paintings of raids during warfare and hunting of animals. Among animals one can see outlines of what look like horse, elephant, rhino & other domesticated animals. These cave paintings help us in understanding and bridging the gap between our ancestors and us.Then proceed to Bhojpur that lies between Bhopal and Bhibetka located about 25 km away. It has an unfinished sun temple called the Bhojeshwar Temple which has the largest Shiv Lingams in India. Although the temple itself looks like a ruin, it is frequented by devotees. The temple is at a slight height, and its location affords a view of neighboring area for quite some distance. On completion of the tour, you will be taken back to Bhopal city and dropped off at your hotel.