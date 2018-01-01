Welcome to Bhimbetka
Secreted in a forest of teak and sal on a line of craggy sandstone hills 45km south of Bhopal are the more than 600 Bhimbetka rock shelters. Over 400 of these World Heritage–listed shelters contain thousands of rock paintings, the result of continuous use from the early Stone Age to medieval times.
Thanks to their natural red and white pigments, the colours are remarkably well preserved. A gamut of figures and scenes dances across the rocks: gaurs (Indian bison), rhinoceroses, elephants and tigers share space with scenes of hunting, battle, initiation ceremonies, childbirth, communal dancing, drinking, religious rites and burials. The oldest paintings, in red, often of huge animals, are thought to be 12,000 years old. In some shelters paintings of different eras are superimposed on each other (making decipherment tricky).