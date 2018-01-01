Welcome to Srirangapatna (Srirangapatnam)

Steeped in bloody history, the fort town of Srirangapatna, 16km from Mysuru, is built on an island straddling the Cauvery River. The seat of Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan’s power, this town was the de facto capital of much of southern India during the 18th century. The ramparts, battlements and some of the gates of the fort still stand, as do a clutch of monuments.