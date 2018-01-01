Welcome to Hassan
Private Day Trip from Bangalore to Belur, Halebid and Shravanabelagola
You will be picked up in the morning at approximately 7:00am from your local hotel or airport in Bangalore. From there, you will be driven approximately 3-hours to Hassan to meet up with your guide. You will then continue to Belur with your driver and guide to visit the first area with the Chennakesava Temple and the Veeranarayana Temple. Explore these temples and let the guide tell you the ancient stories of these parts. After seeing these temples, you will continue to Halebidu, the "Old City," to visit the Hoysaleswara Temple to enjoy the sights and history of this temple. Lastly, after visiting the Hoysaleswara temple, in the regal capital of the Hoysala Empire of the 12th Century, you will continue to Shravanabelagola to visit the famous Gomateshwara Statue. You will take some time to enjoy the view while the guide will let you in on the important history of this area.In the evening, after your long day visiting the sights, your car will drive you back to your preferred location, such as your local hotel or airport.
Private Day Trip to Hassan from Bangalore
In the morning after breakfast pick up from your hotel at 07:00 Am and proceed to Hassan. On arrival visitRamanathpur Temple:- Ramanathpur Temple, a pilgrim spot is situated 50km from Hassan on the banks of the river Cauvery. There are many other temples in the vicinity within walking distance of each other. Owing to this, the place is called as Dakshina Kailasa meaning the 'Kashi of the South'.Gorur dam:- Gorur dam forms the Hemavathi reservoir built in the 1900s across the Hemavathi river. The dam is named after a famous Kanada literature personality called Gorur Ramaswamy Iyengar.Afternoon transfer to Restaurant for lunch. After lunch start a sightseeing tour visit Hoysala Temples at Mosale:- Nageshwara and Channakeshava, the twin temples built at edge of the Mosale village depicts the Hoysala style of architecture. These structures are famous for it's intricately designed architecture and scriptures.Shettyhalli Church:- Shettyhalli submerged church as it is called was built on the banks of the River Hemavathi in the 18th century. The church is submerged in water for most parts of the year and is a site to watch.Shri Ranganatha temple:- Shri Ranganatha temple is built on the Mavinakerre hill along the way from Hassan. It consists of a Hanuman statue and as a contemporary architecture. The drive is pleasing surrounded by beautiful scenery.Evening back to Bangalore and transfer to your hotel.
Belur, Halebeedu, Shravanabelagola Private Tour with Temples
You will be picked up at 7:30am from your hotel for this tour. During the trip you will visit the Hoysala period temples of Belur, Halebeedu and witness Asia’s tallest monolithic stone statue of Gomateshwara at Shravanabelagola, which is a prominent Jain pilgrimage center. After reaching Yediyur village, enjoy your breakfast with local Idli and Dosa. Then, proceed to Shravanabelagola, famous for its great statue of Lord Gomateswara, situated in Manjunath Temple in Dharmasthala. The statue symbolizes renunciation, self-control, and subjugation of ego as the primary steps towards salvation. Make a stop for lunch at a local restaurant and then, you will be transferred to Belur, located in Hassan district. Visit the Chennakeshava temple which is a fine example of Hoysala architecture. It was consecrated by the famous Hoysala king Vishnuvardhana to mark his victories in 1116 AD against the Cholas. Later, drive to Halebeedu which was the ancient capital of Hoysala dynasty. 'Halebeedu' actually means 'ruined city' as it was ruined by the Moghul sultanate twice. Visit the famous Hoysaleshwara temple which is comprised of two shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. The walls of the temple have carvings of different deities of Hindu mythology and stories from Mahabharata, Ramayana and Puranas.Afterward. Once this tour is over you will be transferred back to your hotel in Bangalore.