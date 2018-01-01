Private Day Trip from Bangalore to Belur, Halebid and Shravanabelagola

You will be picked up in the morning at approximately 7:00am from your local hotel or airport in Bangalore. From there, you will be driven approximately 3-hours to Hassan to meet up with your guide. You will then continue to Belur with your driver and guide to visit the first area with the Chennakesava Temple and the Veeranarayana Temple. Explore these temples and let the guide tell you the ancient stories of these parts. After seeing these temples, you will continue to Halebidu, the "Old City," to visit the Hoysaleswara Temple to enjoy the sights and history of this temple. Lastly, after visiting the Hoysaleswara temple, in the regal capital of the Hoysala Empire of the 12th Century, you will continue to Shravanabelagola to visit the famous Gomateshwara Statue. You will take some time to enjoy the view while the guide will let you in on the important history of this area.In the evening, after your long day visiting the sights, your car will drive you back to your preferred location, such as your local hotel or airport.