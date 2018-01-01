Welcome to Bandipur National Park

Part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, Bandipur National Park is one of South India’s most famous wilderness areas. Covering 880 sq km, it was once the Mysuru maharajas’ private wildlife reserve, and is now a protected zone for over 100 species of mammals, including tiger, elephant, leopard, gaur (Indian bison), chital (spotted deer), sambar, sloth bear, dhole (wild dog), mongoose and langur. It’s also home to an impressive 350 species of bird. It's only 80km south of Mysuru on the Ooty road.