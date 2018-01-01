Welcome to Tamale
Tamale's population is largely Muslim and there are several interesting mosques around town, notably on Bolgatanga Rd. The National Culture Centre is a lively place, with craft shops and regular dance and music performances.
Top experiences in Tamale
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Tamale activities
4 Days Wildlife Safari Cycling and Hiking Adventure Holiday
Day 1: Accra-Tamale-Mognori-Mole (B/L/D) Your driver will pick you up from your location in Accra at 7.00am for your 9am flight to Tamale. Upon arrival in Tamale you will be picked by a driver who will take you to our office for a brief orientation. Afterwards, you continue towards Mole National Park in a private vehicle. Mole is located in the Northern region of Ghana; an area of 4,849 Sq-km. It is the largest and most developed protected area for Eco-tourism and nature conservation in Ghana. It is a journey of about 146km from Tamale. You will check in at the Mole Motel, have lunch and afterwards cycle a total of 22 km on dirt flat terrain to Mognori-Eco Village, a community-based ecotourism project. Upon arrival at Mognori and a brief introduction, paddle a canoe safari on the calm waters on the Mole River which is truly excellent for bird viewing along the river. Return to Mole Motel for overnight stayDay 2: Mole National Park (B)In the morning you will take a 2 hour walking safari into the park to have the best view of the untamed but friendly elephants, antelopes, warthogs, baboons and other monkeys. After this you have free time to relax by the pool. Go on a late afternoon a cycling safari at 3pm. Mole offers you a premium site for birding with over 300 identified bird species. Delight yourself as you watch egrets, flycatchers and many more. Reptile enthusiasts can watch out for a variety of snakes, crocodiles, etc. Enjoy the beauty of these magnificent reptiles. While on safari, you will see Giant Termite Hill, stunning butterflies and moths. Amuse and educate yourself as you watch a dung beetle rolling its prize away. After 2 hours of cycling, you can relax by the pool and have dinner at the motel restaurant.Day 3: Mole - Wechiau - Mole (B)After breakfast at 7.30am, you will visit Wechiau Community Hippo Sanctuary in Wa, the regional capital of Upper West Region of Ghana. The journey from Mole to Wechiau is approximately 164km. Wechiau Community Hippo Sanctuary is a unique community-based project which is a protected wildlife area consisting of a 40km stretch of the Black Volta River. You will have the opportunity to cycle for a distance of 18kms (one way and back totaling 36kms) to the Hippo Sanctuary. Take an hour canoe safari trip joining in paddling on the Black Volta River to view hippopotamus and a wide variety of birds with the assistance of a knowledgeable guide. You will have a botany walk of an hour to discover the beauty of nature. The walk aims at identifying local plants, their uses and if possible clients get to taste edible fruits of some plants. Return back to Mole Motel for your overnight stayDay 4: Mole-Tamale-Accra (B)After breakfast, you will check-out at 10am and head to Tamale Airport for your onward flight at 1.35pm to Accra Airport. You are met and transferred to your location in Accra.
9 Days Sahel and Guinea Savanna Birding Holidays
Day 1: Accra You are met on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra the capital city of Ghana, and transferred to your hotel. Day 2: Shai Hills and Akosombo Early Morning by sunrise you drive to Shai Hills Resource Reserve about an hour drive out of Accra. Shai Hills Resource Reserve is a woodland savannah park and an exciting birding site for savannah and woodland specialists such as the Plain-backed Pipit ,Violet backed starling, Western Tree Pipit, Stone Partridge, Blue-bellied, Broad-billed Rollers, and many more. Day 3: Tongo Hills Depart from your hotel for your onward flight to Tamale. You are met by your savannah birding guide and you drive to Tongo at the North-eastern part of Ghana. Your target species include the Rock-loving Cisticola, Cabanis bunting, Brown–rumped Bunting, Cinnamon–breasted Bunting, Fox Kestrel, Booted Eagle, and many more. Day 4 : Tono Dam Track down the beautiful birds on the African continent the Egyptian Plover on the White Volta River close to the Ghana-Burkina Faso boarder. Other species include the Chestnut–belied and Purple and the Blue-eared Starlings, Hoopoe, Yellow-billed Oxpecker, Yellow-winged Pytilia, Yellow Penduline Tit, Scrub Robin, the Knob-billed Duck etc. Day 5: Bolgatanga –Mole National Park On Tour day 5, you will spend the morning revisiting Tongo Hills to pick some birds you might have missed and continue your drive to Mole National Park passing through Tamale and Damongo. Stop by Larabanga which is believed to be the oldest mosque and building in West Africa. Continue to Mole National Park where over 315 bird species have been recorded including the Senegal parrot, Violet Turaco, Red Throated bee–eater and Fox kestrel.Day 6 and Day 7 Mole At Mole National Park, some target birds you will most likely to see during the remaining two days include Chestnut–crowned Sparrow Weaver, Abyssinian Ground Hornbill, Exclamatory Paradise Whydahs, Togo Paradise Whydah, and Gambaga Flycatcher. Day 8 :Mole – Daboya – Tamale - Accra Check out of Mole and take about two hour drive to Daboya, a rather traditional town noted for its hand woven and unique textile. Here you will see the Egyptian Plover along the shores of the River. Continue to Tamale Airport to catch your flight back to Accra.Day 9 : Densu Delta Ramsar Site -Sakumo - Accra Depending on the time of your return flight, you have the option of spending the morning and most of the day birding at either the Densu Delta Ramsar Site, the Sakumo Ramsar Site, or the Winneba Plains. Target species here are waterbirds of various kinds. You are transferred to the airport for your flight back home or better still extend your visit to the forest area for altogether different experience with forest birds.
12-Day Wildlife and Cultural Tour of Northern Ghana from Accra
Day 1: Accra - Tamale Upon arrival, have a city tour of Tamale, visit the Tamale central market, the central mosque and the leather processing site. Day 2: Tamale - Tongo - Bolgatanga You will depart to Tongo to visit the shrine which is believed to give people good fortune and power. You will view the unique architecture of the region, the dramatic granite rock formations, and natural caves. Also visit the Bolgatanga local market for further interaction with the people. Day 3: Bolgatanga - Sirigu - Paga - Bolgatanga You will drive straight on the 34km road to Sirigu. Sirigu is known throughout Ghanaian history for its pottery, basket weaving and unique symbolic wall decorations. You will get a guided tour of traditional homes belonging to members of Sirigu Women Organisation for Pottery and Art (SWOPA). You will also have the opportunity to meet with (SWOPA) women at the gallery. After Sirigu, you depart to Paga, where crocodiles are part of the daily living of the people.Day 4: Free day in Bolgatanga Day 5: Bolgatanga - Tumu You will head towards Tumu. You will stop over at Navrongo after about 30kms drive. You will visit the Catholic minor Basilica, the first Catholic Church building in northern Ghana since 1903. Day 6: Tumu - Wa You depart very early to begin the day’s tour. After about 32km on the ‘red dusty road’, you stop at Gwollu to see the Slaves walls built in the 18th Century by the chief of the area. Gwollu is also the home of Ghana’s third President.Day 7: Wa - Wachiau - Wa Wachiau Community Hippo Sanctuary is arguably one of the best wildlife sites in Ghana. While at the Sanctuary, you will visit the Wechiau Community Hippo Sanctuary where a white huge skull of a hippopotamus.Day 8: Wa - Mole National Park You depart after breakfast to Mole National park. You will see elephants and baboons for use plus other smaller animals such as dulcimers. There is an Italian funded introduction of Lions you can perhaps see one if you are lucky.Day 9: Mole National Park - Mognori Eco-village You depart around 8:00am driving about 10 minutes to Mognori Eco Village for a 2 hour village walk and drumming and dancing and 2 hours canoe safari.Day 10: Mole - Tamale - Accra Early in the morning at 7:00 am, you will take a 2 hour walking safari. Have breakfast and then depart from mole national park to Larabanga to see the mosque. Day 11: Free day in Accra You will have the option to stay in the hotel and rest or you go out to do last minute shopping of gifts for friends and families or also have a short City tour of Accra. Day 12: Fly out of the country Today based on your check in time and departure, you will check out of your hotel and dropped at the airport.
8-Day Guided Safari of Ghana from Accra
Day 1: Accra You are met at the Kotoka International airport and transferred to your Accra accommodation. Day 2: Accra - Tamale Depart from Accra to the domestic airport at Kotoka International Airport for your domestic flight to Tamale Airport. Upon arrival you will be met and transferred to Mole National Park. You arrive at Mole motel, a stunning location situated on the escarpment overlooking the watering holes with a pleasant pool. The motel offers a great base to explore the park.Day 3: Tamale After a restful night, you will wake up in the African jungle for your morning foot safari, accompanied by your guide in the park with the possibility of viewing many different animals. After the morning foot safari you return back to base. You will depart 15kms on a dirt road from Mole Motel to Mognori Eco Village. In the late afternoon accompanied by your guide you will take your last game drive. Day 4: Wechiau Hippo Sanctuary You will head to the Wechiau Hippo Sanctuary. Wechiau Hippo Sanctuary is a protected area consisting of a 40 km stretch down the length of the Black Volta River. The Wechiau Sanctuary is home to hippos, bats, chameleons, hedgehogs and many different types of lizards and snakes.Day 5: Lake Bosumtwe - Boabeng Fiema You will head to the south of Ghana from Mole to Lake Bosumtwe the largest natural lake in Ghana with deep cultural resonance of the Ashanti’s. During the drive you will see great diversity to the landscapes which will change from savannah to tropical forest. En route you stop at the Boabeng Fiema Monkey sanctuary to see the Mona and Colobus monkeys.Day 6: Kumasi Market - AdanwomaseToday you will relax and take in the sights and sounds of the beautiful and peaceful serene lake area . It is a free day but you will have optional free excursions to the Kumasi market, the biggest open market in west Africa and to the cultural center or visit Adanwomase kente weaving village and Adinkra cloth printing village.Day 7: Tafi Atome You will depart from lake Bosumtwe to the Volta region. Upon arrival you will visit the Tafi Atome monkey Sanctuary at a small village. You take a short hike to Wli Water falls for one hour walk on foot bridges passing through thick and semi deciduous forest. Take a dip in a refreshing shallow pool at end of the walk. In the evening you will be entertained with cultural dance and drumming. Day 8: Wli - Accra In the morning you leave Wli village behind to Accra. On the way you stop at the Shai Hills Resource Reserve for a 2 hour walking safari. You will see troops of olive bamboos. You continue to Accra to the Kotoka International Airport for your onward flight.
9-Day Best of African Wildlife Safari at Mole and Pendjari National Parks from Accra
Day 1: Accra Upon arrival you are met and transferred to your hotel. Day 2: Accra - Tamale - Mole National ParkYou will transferred to Mole Motel, a stunning location situated on the watering holes with a pleasant pool. You will start off with your late afternoon drive safari .Day 3 : Mole National ParkYou will wake up for your morning foot safari. After you will depart 15kms on dirt road from Mole Motel to Mognori Eco Village a charming and welcoming village made of traditional mud and thatch huts. You will take 45 minutes to one hour canoe safari trip on the mole river up into the back of the mole national park.Day 4: Mole National Park – Tamale – Kara You will head towards Kara in Northern Togo. You will Cross the Ghana –Togo Tatale border. Day 5: Kara - Kaby Mountains Koutammako - Somba - Natitingou You will depart from Kara to Natitingou. You will pass through Lasso village known for its Soukulas. You will see potters who use prehistoric methods and have no ovens but produce ceramic goods covered with straw which are baked subsequently. En route visit the Tcharé village nuzzled in the valley of the Mount Kabyé an area famous for its blacksmithing. At Tchare the traditional black smiths in the village work the iron with an open oven on two sides and stones over the years and still continue to produce farm implements like hoes and machetes using old methods. You continue to a very special village at the Tamberba valley with it's unique architecture described as the adobe or "Tata" miniature fortified castles, a UNESCO World Heritage cultural landscape site known as the Koutammako, of the SombaDay 6: Natitingou – Pendjari National Park You continue your drive to the Pendjari National park. You take your first afternoon game drive safari in this truly beautiful wildlife and natural areas are being conserved. Have on your game list the hippos, African wild dogs, cheetahs, lions, several elephants, crocodiles, monkeys, leopards, warthogs, hippos, baboons, small cats, hyenas, a honey badger, and more. Birds in the park are also an absolute must for bird watching .Day 7: Pendjari National Park Take your morning and afternoon game drives today. You have nothing to do but to look out for the animals you missed the previous day. Day 8: Pendjari National Park – Tanougou - Taneke - Kara You start your day with an early morning game drive. After you depart from the park en route you stop over at Tanougou water falls.Your first stop is a historical visit to the Natitingou Museum relating to German and French presence in the area and learn the Betamaribe culture and tradition.Day 9: Kara – Tamale – Accra You depart from Kara to Tamale. Upon arrival you are dropped off at the airport for your onward flight to Accra and back home.