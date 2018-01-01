Welcome to Kakum National Park
If you would like to see wildlife, you will need to venture further into the park and make special arrangements with a guide the day before.
Top experiences in Kakum National Park
Kakum National Park activities
Cape Coast Guided Day Tour
Begin with pickup at your hotel in Accra, then travel southwest along the coast to the Cape Coast Castle, a 2.5-hour trip. Upon arrival at the castle, start exploring with a guide, who will share the tragic history of the moving site. Cape Coast Castle is one of roughly 40 “slave castles” along West Africa’s Gold Coast, and was the final stop for some enslaved Africans on the “middle passage” trading route to the Americas. Visiting the castle, dungeons, and individual cells with a guide offers insight into the conditions that enslaved Africans faced, and into the dark history of slavery in Africa. After the Cape Coast Castle tour, continue to Kakum National Park, a coastal forest that’s home to hundreds of bird species, a remarkable population of forest elephants, and endangered animals that include the giant bongo antelope, Diana monkey, and yellow-backed duiker. Follow a hiking trail to the park’s 1,150-foot (350-meter) canopy walkway, a series of seven bridges linking enormous trees, and listen to the sound of tropical bird song in the surrounding forest. Throughout the walk, your guide will help explain the social, cultural, and medicinal significance of the plants and trees you see, and help spot wildlife at the edge of the trail. Following the canopy walkway, begin the return trip to Accra, where this tour concludes with drop-off at your hotel.
03 DAYS ASHANTI CENTRAL COMBO
Day 1: With an early departure from Accra, take a 5 hour drive to Kumasi. Embark on a city tour to the Manhyia Palace, the Art centre, the Prempeh Museum, Okomfo Anokye sword site and the military museum. Check in to your hotel for the night. Day 2: Depart for Elmina via the Assin Manso Slave River site. The site is where the slaves had their last bath in African waters before being locked up at the slave castles in wait for shipment. Also visit the Cape Coast Castle built by the British in 1665 for another tour before retiring the day at your hotel in Elmina. Day 3: Check out of hotel and visit the Elmina Castle built by the Portuguese in 1482. Explore the history of Elmina on foot after the castle tour. The last tour will be to the Kakum National Park. The Kakum National Park offers the traveller an interesting trail to the most popular Canopy Walkway in Africa whiles learning about the medicinal value of the trees in the forest. Return to Accra after tour.
Western Pearl
Day 1: Explore the serenity and adventure of the Western Region as you visit the Ankasa Forest Reserve and Nzulezo village on stilts. Also visit the Fort Apollonia and Nkroful, the birthplace of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana and the great pan-African who pioneered and championed for the independence of Ghana the first sub-Saharan country to do so. Overnight at Busua. Day 2: Depart for Elmina. En route, visit the habour city of Sekondi-Takoradi. Arrive in Elmina to tour the Elmina Castle built by the Portuguese in 1482. This serves as the oldest European building in sub-Sahara Africa. Further explore Elmina on foot to very historic and interesting vicinities. Overnight in Elmina Day 3: Start the day with visit to The Kakum National Park which offers the traveller an interesting trail to the most popular Canopy Walkway in Africa. Also learn more about the medicinal and economic value of the trees in the forest. Continue to the Cape Coast Castle built by the British in 1665 for another tour before returning to Accra.
AMAZING GHANA
DAY 1 | ARRIVAL Arrival in Ghana and transfer to your hotel. Overnight in Accra DAY 2 | ACCRA CITY TOUR Take a tour of Accra to the memorial site of Ghana’s first president and the African of the 20th century, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the W.E.B. Dubois Centre for Pan African Culture and shop at the Arts Centre. Overnight in Accra DAY 3 | ACCRA/KOFORIDUA Visit the Aburi Botanical Garden en route. Established in 1890 by the British, it has a large variety of subtropical trees some of which were planted by some world leaders such as Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II in 1960. Also visit the Boti waterfalls, the umbrella rock and the three headed palm tree. Overnight in Koforidua. DAY 4 | KOFORIDUA/KUMASI Departing Koforidua, you will visit the traditional building of Ashanti at Ejisu Besease. Visit Bonwire renowned for being the originating place of the world famous kente woven textile, Ntonso which is popular for the Adinkra traditional textile and Awhiaa Township for woodcarving. Overnight in Kumasi. DAY 5 | KUMASI CITY TOUR Visit the famous Okomfo Anokye Sword site from 1697, the Prempeh II Museum, the Manhyia Palace which has served as the seat of the Ashanti monarchy since 1924 and the Military Museum. Overnight in Kumasi. DAY 6 | KUMASI/ELMINA Depart for Elmina via the Assin Manso Slave River site where the enslaved Africans had their last bath in African waters before being taken to the castles in wait for the Trans-Atlantic journey. Tour the Elmina Castle which is the oldest European building in Sub-Sahara Africa and one of the largest slave dungeons in the world built by the Portuguese in 1482. Overnight in Elmina. DAY 7 | ELMINA Visit the Kakum National Park which is a virgin forest spanning 357km2. It boast of the only Canopy Walkway in Africa and offers an excellent walking tour through the forest to see much of Ghana’s indigenous plant life which has medicinal as well as sociocultural values. The Cape Coast Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site built by the British in 1665 will also be toured before retiring for the day.Overnight in Elmina. DAY 8 | ELMINA/ACCRA/DEPARTURE You will be transferred to Accra for final shopping and departure.
6-Day Guided Coastal Trekking in Western Ghana from Accra
Day 1: Accra - ButreYour knowledgeable guide will meet with you at the your Accra hotel .You will have a short orientation on what to expect during the trip. After he will accompany you in your private car and transfer you to Butre. You will make a quick detour to Cape Coast Castle . The castle is known for its infamous slave history.You then continue to Butre arriving in the late evening.Day 2: ButreYou will spend most of day visiting the local community to generally observe how they spend their time. You will pay a visit to the local chief to greet him. Day 3: Butre – Busua - ButreYou take a 3km walk from Butre to nearby coastal town known as Busua. The beach is beautiful, has a fishing harbour with friendly people. You continue to Dixcove, which has a European colonial-era buildings dating back to the 1600s. You visit a fort built by the British that survived many attacks than any in Ghana. You will trek back to Butre before sunset.Day 4: Butre – Akwidaa – Cape Three Point-ButreToday you will drive to Akwidaa to begin yet another exploration into the stunning natural beauties of the west coast. On arrival, you will cross the Ezile River using a wooden bridge and trek to Cape Three Point .Visit the light house where you will have an overview deep into the Atlantic Ocean. Back in Akwidaa, there is a canoe ride on the Ezile River to the forest to see reptiles, birds and monkeys.Day 5: Butre - Akwidaa – ButreThe highlight of today will be the learning to cook a local dish of your choice using local ingredients. Learn about their life style, how they support their husbands and raise their children. Ask about the challenges they face in accomplishing the tasks. In the evening you will be led by a local guide to walk along the palm fringed beach in search of sea turtles.Day 6: Butre - ElminaYou depart to Elmina early morning visit the Kakum national Park and take a canopy walk way. Depending if there is enough time you will visit the oldest European building in Ghana known as the St Georges Castle at Elmina. And take short walk around the biggest fishing harbor in Ghana with its colorful canoe boats.
7-Day Ghana Holiday Coastal Tour
Day 1 : Accra - Cape Coast - Axim Leave Accra in the morning, heading down to Cape Coast. Along the way, you will see some of rural Ghana and some Pusoban shrines. Reaching Cape Coast, you will visit the Cape Coast Castle, which used to be the seat of the English Government of the then Gold Coast colony. After the castle excursion, take in the view and a great meal at a local restaurant on the beach (own expense). Wander the lazy streets of the city, exploring the colonial architecture and the wall paintings. After, drive to Elmina for guided walking tour of the over 700 year-old town. Learn about the economic, political, historical and cultural including the colorful boats and fishing harbor aspects of Elmina. The history of this place explains the Portuguese, Dutch, and British influences. Continue to Axim to your sun-drenched tropical beach accommodation on the coast.Day 2: Axim (L)Spend the day floating in the calm bay, taking a casual welcome community walk or bike ride through the townships, where you can engage in spontaneous interactions with the local Nzema tribe. Stop by a typical eatery to taste a local dish for lunch. Overnight at your beach resort.Day 3: Jungle Hike (L)Today you will have the opportunity to take a short hike to a near by jungle to experience the beautiful scenery. See some the local and economically important trees near the beach area. Go kayaking and explore a protected private bay area within the reach of the local community. Overnight at your beach resort.Day 4:Fort San Antonio - Boboewusi Island (L)Take a guided tour of Fort San Antonio to learn about the Dutch and Portuguese trading past at west coast of Ghana. Continue on to tour Boboewusi Island and the lighthouse. Climb to the top of the lighthouse to discover awesome views of the countryside with its long stretches of sandy beach.Day 5: Anaska - Beyin (L)Your will have a full day outside Axim today. Drive to Ankasa Resource Reserve.Take a nature hike to the Bamboo Cathedral, then on to Beyin, where you will take a boat ride through the beautiful wetlands of the Amamsuri, the largest swamp forest in Ghana. Arrive at Beyin and visit the Nzuelzo Village on stilts. Greet the chief and take your tour of this amazing architecture. Continue to Fort Apollonia which houses the Museum of Nzema Culture and History, then back to Axim and your resort.Day 6: Axim (L)Today is a free day to enjoy the beach area of your accommodations.Day 7: Axim - AccraDrive back to Accra from Axim, making a detour to explore Fort Metal Cross. This fort was built by the British as a trading post in the 17th century. Continue to Kakum National Park to take canopy walk, then return to Accra.