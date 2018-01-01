Meissen and Dresden Christmas Market Full Day Private Tour from Prague

I will pick you up from the hotel you are staying with a driver at 8am.This tour is provided by car or minivan. It takes 12 hours. We will come back to Prague around 8pm. Meissen is approximately 3-hour drive from Prague. It will be our first stop. It is a town close by to Dresden on both banks of the Elbe river in eastern Germany. The Albrechtsburg, the former residence of the House of Wettin, is regarded as being the first castle to be used as a royal residence in the German-speaking world built in the 15th-century.Nearby is the 13th-century Gothic Meissen Cathedral,whose chapel is one of the most famous burial places of the Wettin family.The hill on which the castle and the cathedral are built offers a view over the roofs of the old town.Meissen´s historical district is located mostly around the market at the foot of castle hill. Imposing is the view from the 187-foot high tower (57 meters) of the Church of Our Lady,situated in the old market-place.This church was first mentioned in a 1205.Another popular tourist sight is the world-famous Meissen porcelain factory.In Meissen we will spend 2 hours.Then we are traveling to Dresden where we should be in thirty minutes. Enjoy up to four hours for this Dresden tour with shopping.Dresden is the capital city of the Free State of Saxony. It is situated in a valley on the River Elbe.The American and British bombing in World War II destroyed the entire city centre. After the war restoration work has helped to reconstruct parts of the historic inner city, including the Katholische Hofkirche, the Semper Oper and the Frauenkirche.The Dresden Castle was the seat of the royal household from 1485.The wings of the building have been renewed, built upon and restored many times. Due to this integration of styles, the castle is made up of elements of the Renaissance, Baroque and Classicist styles.The Zwinger Palace is across the road from the castle. It was built on the old stronghold of the city and was converted to a centre for the royal art collections and festivals.Its gate by the moat, surmounted by a golden crown, is famous.Bruhl´s Terrace was a gift to Heinrich,count von Bruhl, and became an ensemble of buildings above the river Elbe.The Hofkirche was the church of the royal household. Augustus the Strong, who desired to be King of Poland, converted to Catholicism, as Polish kings had to be Catholic. At that time Dresden was strictly Protestant. Augustus the Strong ordered the building of the Hofkirche, the Roman Catholic Cathedral, to establish a sign of Roman Catholic religious importance in Dresden. The church is the cathedral "Sanctissimae Trinitatis" since 1980.In contrast to the Hofkirche, the Lutheran Frauenkirche was built almost contemporaneously by the citizens of Dresden. It is said to be the greatest cupola building in Central and Northern Europe. The city's historic Kreuzkirche was reconsecrated in 1388.