Welcome to Lutherstadt Wittenberg

As its full name suggests, Wittenberg is first and foremost about Martin Luther (1483–1546), the monk who triggered the German Reformation by publishing his 95 theses against church corruption in 1517. A university town since 1502, Wittenberg back then was a hotbed of progressive thinking that also saw priests get married and educators such as Luther's friend Philipp Melanchthon argue for schools to accept female pupils.

