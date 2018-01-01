Welcome to Compiègne

Just 40 minutes north of Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport, the prosperous 'imperial city' of Compiègne reached its glittering zenith under Emperor Napoléon III (r 1852–70), whose legacy is alive and well in his palais (palace) and the adjacent gardens and forests. Both the 1918 armistice that ended WWI and the French surrender of 1940 were signed in a wooded area just outside town.

Read More