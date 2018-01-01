Welcome to Compiègne

Just 40 minutes north of Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport, the prosperous 'imperial city' of Compiègne reached its glittering zenith under Emperor Napoléon III (r 1852–70), whose legacy is alive and well in his palais (palace) and the adjacent gardens and forests. Both the 1918 armistice that ended WWI and the French surrender of 1940 were signed in a wooded area just outside town.

Read More

On 23 May 1430, Joan of Arc (Jeanne d'Arc) – honoured by two statues in the partly medieval city centre – was captured at Compiègne by the Burgundians, who later sold her to their English allies.

Read Less

Top experiences in Compiègne

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for