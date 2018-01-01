Lapland Husky Sled Ride from Yllas

Dress warmly and begin your experience with a pickup from your centrally located hotel in Ylläs. If you wish, cozy up even further with one of the supplied thermal suits, and settle into your minivan or coach with your expert guide for your journey to the husky farm.Hear the huskies barking a friendly welcome as you arrive at the farm. Then, meet an expert musher (a person who drives or travels with a dog sled) and get close up to these gorgeous, highly trained dogs, who, without exception, will be raring to go!After a safety briefing, hop into your wooden sled and enjoy your first taste of husky power as the dogs race off on your 30-minute (approx.) journey, covering around 3 miles of ground. Feel the chilly Arctic air whip past your face as your sled speeds over the snowy terrain past pine woods, fells and frozen fields. As you travel, you’ll appreciate the incredible stamina of the dogs.Pull up back at the farm and defrost your limbs with a cup of hot berry juice around the campfire. As you warm up, listen to fun facts about the huskies and their life on the farm, from the experienced mushers. After bidding your farewells, board your coach or minivan for your return journey to Ylläs, where your tour finishes with a hotel drop-off. 1-Hour Sled Ride UpgradeWant more time on your husky sled? If so, why not upgrade your sled ride to a 1-hour (approx.) trip? That way, you can settle into your sled and enjoy an extended ride, covering a fantastic six miles of terrain.Get more from your trip as you head deeper into the wilderness around Ylläs, circling fells and snow-clad pine woods, and allowing your husky team to really hit its stride. With double the time on the sled, it’s a great way to make the most of your stay in Lapland.