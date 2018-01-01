Welcome to Ylläs
Top experiences in Ylläs
Ylläs activities
Lapland Northern Lights Safari by Snowmobile from Ylläs
Dress in warm layers for the nighttime cold and make your way to the departure point for your tour. Arrive at the snowmobile station and get a safety briefing and instructions on driving your 2-person snowmobile. Put on your supplied thermal suit and helmet, and once you feel confident, take off in your guided convoy in search of the Northern Lights, otherwise known as the Aurora Borealis.Only visible in far northern latitudes, the Northern Lights occur when electrically charged particles enter the Earth’s atmosphere. When this happens, curtains of green, mauve, red or orange lights can be seen in the sky. Sightings can never be guaranteed, as they’re dependent on weather, location and chance, but your snowmobile guide will look for the most promising viewpoints during your safari.Ride through the darkness along snow-laden trails with only the beams of your snowmobile headlights illuminating the path ahead. Coast through pine forests and glide over a frozen lake (weather dependent), and every now and then, take turns to drive or ride pillion. On route, cast your eyes upwards to look for the Northern Lights. With a bit of luck, there’s a good chance of catching a fleeting flash of light or a longer, multi-colored light show.Around midway through your roughly 2-hour safari, stop for a hot coffee by a campfire and listen as your guide shares fascinating tales about the Northern Lights and the myths and legends that surround them.Afterward, ride back to base on your snowmobile. Your safari ends at the snowmobile center in Ylläs.Please note: Due to unpredictable weather conditions, daylight hours and other seasonable changes, the order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour.
Overnight Lapland Snow Hotel Experience from Ylläs
Built afresh from snow every winter, the Snow Village is one of Lapland’s most enchanting attractions. Your overnight experience includes round-trip transport from Ylläs and a night’s stay in the Snow Hotel, sleeping in a private double or twin room complete with an ice-framed bed and thermal sleeping bags.A 3-course dinner in the Ice Restaurant and breakfast the next morning in the log cabin restaurant are included in your package, as is a guided tour of the village.Shower and toilet facilities are provided in a warm, underground building. Please note that you are recommended to dress warmly for your stay, preferably with several layers, including an under-layer of synthetic sports-like garments and a mid-layer fleece garment.
Lapland Husky Sled Ride from Yllas
Dress warmly and begin your experience with a pickup from your centrally located hotel in Ylläs. If you wish, cozy up even further with one of the supplied thermal suits, and settle into your minivan or coach with your expert guide for your journey to the husky farm.Hear the huskies barking a friendly welcome as you arrive at the farm. Then, meet an expert musher (a person who drives or travels with a dog sled) and get close up to these gorgeous, highly trained dogs, who, without exception, will be raring to go!After a safety briefing, hop into your wooden sled and enjoy your first taste of husky power as the dogs race off on your 30-minute (approx.) journey, covering around 3 miles of ground. Feel the chilly Arctic air whip past your face as your sled speeds over the snowy terrain past pine woods, fells and frozen fields. As you travel, you’ll appreciate the incredible stamina of the dogs.Pull up back at the farm and defrost your limbs with a cup of hot berry juice around the campfire. As you warm up, listen to fun facts about the huskies and their life on the farm, from the experienced mushers. After bidding your farewells, board your coach or minivan for your return journey to Ylläs, where your tour finishes with a hotel drop-off. 1-Hour Sled Ride UpgradeWant more time on your husky sled? If so, why not upgrade your sled ride to a 1-hour (approx.) trip? That way, you can settle into your sled and enjoy an extended ride, covering a fantastic six miles of terrain.Get more from your trip as you head deeper into the wilderness around Ylläs, circling fells and snow-clad pine woods, and allowing your husky team to really hit its stride. With double the time on the sled, it’s a great way to make the most of your stay in Lapland.
Lapland Northern Lights Experience at the Snow Village from Ylläs
Wrap up against the evening cold and start your experience with a pickup from your centrally located Ylläs hotel or central Yllas in the early evening. Then, relax in your minibus or coach with your guide as you drive into the snow-laden wilds around Ylläs. During your journey, hear how the Snow Village is rebuilt to a new design every winter using 1,000 truckloads of snow and ice. Listen, too, as your guide shares fascinating facts about the Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis. Discover how the lights are caused by electronically charged particles colliding with atoms in the Earth’s atmosphere, triggering moving beams of color. Sightings can never be guaranteed, but the lights appear fairly regularly on winter nights in Lapland.As you approach, take in the sight of the stylishly illuminated Snow Village, and admire the array of cleverly lit snow sculptures that surround the buildings. Then, step inside to watch a multimedia presentation on the Northern Lights. Learn more about this dazzling natural phenomenon and see snippets of some of the most spectacular displays ever seen in Lapland. After, head outside in search of your own display. Cast your eyes upward, and with luck, you might catch these magical lights overhead. Next, enjoy a guided tour inside the enchanting Snow Village. Walk around the colorfully lit lobbies and halls, and learn how the interior temperature remains at a comfortable 23°F to 28°F (-5°C and -2°C). Gaze at the stunning outdoor sculptures, and enjoy a hot berry juice.Later, drive back to Ylläs, where your experience finishes.Please note: Due to unpredictable weather conditions, daylight hours and other seasonable changes, the order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour.
Lapland Snowmobile Safari from Ylläs
Put on warm winter clothing and start your experience with a pickup from Ylläs. Board a comfortable coach or minivan and relax on the journey to the snowmobile center.On arrival, get a safety briefing and instructions on riding your shared, 2-person snowmobile. Once you feel confident, strap on your helmet, open the throttle, and follow your guide into the snowy countryside.Breathe in the chilly air and zip along trails through sparkling white woodlands. Feel your adrenaline race as you pick up speed and, if you wish, take turns driving and riding your snowmobile.Arrive at a reindeer farm and meet a group of these beautiful animals. Chat to the herders and discover how reindeers have been used as transport in Lapland for centuries, and have wide, sharp hooves adapted to walk in snow and ice.After a short safety briefing, board your cozy sleigh and set off around a snow-laden trail fringed by pretty pine trees.Following a short ride, leave your sleigh and head inside a kota tent. Gather round the central open fire and enjoy a warming coffee as you chat to the herders about reindeer husbandry and the natures of these Arctic animals.When the time comes, hop onto your snowmobile again and speed back through the snow to the original starting point, where your experience ends.