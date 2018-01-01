Welcome to Jakobstad

In 1652, war widow Ebba Braha founded the town of Jakobstad in honour of her husband, Swedish war hero Jacob de la Gardie. The site was previously the harbour of the parish of the Pedersöre Kyrka. The church still stands today, lending its name to the town's Finnish name, Pietarsaari. But the Swedish identity runs deep, as more than half the population are Swedophone. Jakobstad is also the birthplace of Finland’s (Swedish-speaking) national poet, JL Runeberg (1804–77).

