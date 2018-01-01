Welcome to Dàměnglóng

About 55km south of Jǐnghóng and a few kilometres from the Myanmar border, Dàměnglóng (大勐龙; just the last two characters, ‘Měnglóng’, are written on buses) is undergoing a minirenaissance, like much of Xīshuāngbǎnnà, and its streets are now paved. But it's still a drowsy place and, a couple of pagodas apart, is really just a staging point for hikes to the surrounding minority villages. Bear in mind that rubber plantations have made the countryside here less pristine than it once was.