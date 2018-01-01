Welcome to Sháoshān

More than three million people make the pilgrimage each year to Mao Zedong’s rural hometown, a pretty hamlet frozen in time 130km southwest of Chángshā. The swarms of young and old drop something to the tune of ¥1.8 billion annually in Sháoshān (韶山). Mao statues alone are such big business that each must pass inspection by no fewer than five experts checking for features, expression, hairstyle, costume and posture. The 6m-high bronze statue of Mao erected in 1993 in Mao Zedong Sq is considered a model example.

