Furong Zhen
The road between Jishou and Zhangjiajie runs through hills, terraced fields and minority villages, and past rivers and lush, verdant scenery via the Tujia settlement of Furong (芙蓉镇; Fúróng Zhèn), an old town elevated to fame in the 1986 film Hibiscus Town. Until around 10 years ago, the town was simply called Wang Village (王村; Wáng Cūn), before being renamed in honour of the movie. Wandering down the steps of the old riverside town is charming, but the main draw is the gushing waterfall alongside the hamlet, splendidly illuminated come nightfall.
Explore Furong Zhen
- Furong Zhen Waterfall
Furong Zhen Waterfall
These dramatic falls give the town its unique character, especially when they're in full spate. The waters fall from one level to another before crashing…
Tóngzhù Guǎn
The name of this historic building literally means 'Copper Pillar Hall'; it's on the way down to the river, and is also known as the Fuyin Hall (福音堂;…
Guanyin Hall
One of the historic buildings in the old town, named after the Goddess of Mercy, Guanyin. It's on the main steps down to the wharf and the river.
