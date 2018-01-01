Welcome to Héng Shān

About 130km south of Chángshā rises the southernmost of China’s five sacred Taoist mountains – Héng Shān (衡山) – to which emperors came to make sacrifices to heaven and earth. The ancients called it Nányuè (南岳; Southern Mountain), a name it now shares with the town at its base. The imperial visits left a legacy of Taoist temples and ancient inscriptions scattered amid gushing waterfalls, dense pine forests and terraced fields cut from lush canyons. Bring extra layers, as the weather can turn quickly and the summit is often cold and wet.