2-Day Fenghuang Old Town and Dehang Miao Village Tour

Day 1: (B, L) Zhangjiajie - Fenghuangdrive 4 hours to Fenghuang, on the way we can enjoy western Hunan beautiful landscape and nice minority villages, in the afternoon visit town,Enjoy a rowing boat trip to see the Diaojiao Lou (traditional Chinese gabled wooden houses built on stilts) on both sides of the river and Hongqiao up close, see Hongqiao (Rainbow Bridge), built in the Ming Dynasty over 600 years ago, is the ancient town's most well-known tourist spot. Stroll along the riverside and the narrow streets paved by flagstones, cross the river through the stepping stones, Tiaoyan (Leaping Stones), and the narrow primitive bridge near the Beimen Matou (North Gate Pier). You will also see the Gucheng Qiangcheng (the Ancient Town Wall), is located south of the river, between the North and East Gate.stay in Fenghuang Poshan Hotel Day 2: (B, L) Fenghuang - Dehang - ZhangjiajieDrive 4 hours back to Zhangjiajie, on the way we visit Dehang Miao village Drive up the high mountains with valley and layers of rice terraces to find an obscure Miao Peoples village named Dehang. The remoteness and inaccessibility keep the village life intact. In a seductive riverine setting overlooked by towering, other-worldly karst peaks, the Miao hamlet of Dehang offers a tantalising spectrum of treks into picturesque countryside. Marvel at the world most breathtaking bridge-Aizhai tunnel to tunnel suspension bridge, conclude tour in Zhangjiajie airport.