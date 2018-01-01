3-Day Small Group Cycling Tour in Kaiping and Chikan from Hong Kong

Day 1: HK - /Kaiping - Chikan - Ma Jiang Long (L,D) Assembling in Kowloon by 7:30AM, you are off on the trip to Kaiping. After clearing customs and immigration you will be on your waiting coach for an one-hour trip to your lunch in Kaiping. From Kaiping, you will cycle to Chi Kan Village from Nan Lou - the Southern Defense Tower. Riding through Chikan District, you will pass by Ma Jiang Long, a historic village in Guangdong. Afterwards, you will take a coffee break. From here you are cycling back to Kaiping and head back to hotel. The whole cycle will be around 17 miles cycling today. Day 2: Chikan - Enping - Kaiping (B,L,D) Today’s castle lane brings you the mansions of Li Yuan and then on to Zili Village from Chikan. The cycling distance around these two stops of interest is 6 miles. Once you have finished your exploration of Zili village, you will cycle about 4 miles to village “49” and then bus or ride 6.5 miles to your lunch spot at Sha Hu (Sandy Lake). The afternoon ride will be mostly some village paths, forest trails and roads are not very famous but beautiful, such as Shengtang. Your last stop today is the castle house of Jin Jiang Li, and you will receive a free shirt here. The whole cycle will be around 37 miles today. Day 3: Kaiping - HK (B, L) A morning cycle loop of the castle houses and villages at south of Kaiping, it will be around 12 miles and then check out from the hotel. You will end up the travel back to Hong Kong by an afternoon boat.