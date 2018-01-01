Welcome to Cháozhōu
Charming Cháozhōu (潮州) was once a thriving trading and cultural hub in southern China, rivalling Guǎngzhōu. Today, it still preserves its distinct dialect, cuisine and opera. Cháozhōu is best appreciated at a leisurely pace, so do consider spending a night here.
Paifang Jie (牌坊街; Street of Memorial Arches), running 1948m from north to south in the old quarter, has signage to the main sights and is a good place to orient yourself. It’s made up of Taiping Lu (太平路; 1742m) and Dongmen Jie (东门街; 206m).
Top experiences in Cháozhōu
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.