Welcome to Quánzhōu

The role of Quánzhōu (泉州) as an integral part of the maritime Silk Road during Song and Yuan rule is still felt in the city’s architecture, cuisine and ethnic diversity. Today it’s a handsome, if grossly undervisited place – due partly to the lure of nearby Xiàmén – but what Marco Polo described in the 13th century as ‘one of the two ports in the world with the biggest flow of merchandise’ does not easily fade away.

