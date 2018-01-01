Welcome to Gǔlàng Yǔ

A short hop from the large island city of Xiàmén, car-free Gǔlàng Yǔ (鼓浪屿) was a turn-of-the-20th-century international enclave where consulates from Europe, America and Japan managed their affairs among banyan trees and vine-strewn villas. In 2017, the whole island was inscribed as a Unesco World Heritage Site in recognition of its fusion of architectural styles and long heritage as a cross-cultural exchange.

