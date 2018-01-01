Welcome to Percé

Gaspé's charms seem to lurk deep in its national parks rather than its towns, but then there's Percé and its famous Rocher Percé (Pierced Rock). One of Canada's best-known landmarks, the rock rears out of the sea near North America's largest migratory bird refuge, Île Bonaventure. Both sit in a patch of gulf that, from 1784, attracted schools of European cod fishers. Having stained a lobster bib, you can work off the fishy pounds with a hike in the hills, part of the Appalachians, that shelter the peninsula's most appealing town.