Welcome to Rankin Inlet

Muddy, dusty and busy, Rankin Inlet grew up around nickel mining in the late '50s and is the Kivalliq region's largest community. New gold mines and mineral exploration means it's still an important center. It's also an arty place and a base for accessing Kivalliq, and there's good char and grayling fishing close to town. The town's other claim to fame is that it's the home of Jordin Tootoo, the only Inuk player in the National Hockey League.