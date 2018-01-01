Welcome to Pangnirtung

Among Nunavut's outlying communities, Pangnirtung, or 'Pang,' is an excellent destination, with a thriving artistic scene and outdoor opportunities galore. Located 40km south of the Arctic Circle, Pang's natural beauty is stunning, set on a fjord and towered over by steep Mt Duval. It's also the main gateway to even more spectacular scenery at Auyuittuq National Park.