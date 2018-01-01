Welcome to Cape Dorset

On a small rocky island just off Baffin Island's Foxe Peninsula, this is the epicenter of Inuit art. In the late 1950s residents pioneered modern Arctic carving and printmaking, marketing it to the world with remarkable success. A number of Dorset's artists, such as Pudlo Pudlat, Pitseolak Ashoona and Kenojuak Ashevak, have achieved international recognition.