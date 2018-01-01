Welcome to St Stephen

Right on the US border across the river from Calais, ME, St Stephen is a busy entry point with small-town charm and one tasty attraction. It is home to Ganong, a family-run chocolate business operating since 1873; its products are known around eastern Canada. The 5¢ chocolate nut bar was invented by the Ganong brothers in 1910, and they can also be credited with developing the heart-shaped box of chocolates seen everywhere on Valentine's Day.

