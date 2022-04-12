The New Brunswick Museum has a varied and interesting collection. There's a surprisingly captivating section on industrial history with 1908 figurines by…
Saint John
Saint John has long been a force to be reckoned with. Once a gritty port city, and the original economic engine of the province, it has since cleaned up its act. Its lively historic core is home to one of New Brunswick's top markets and there's a dynamic restaurant and pub scene worth exploring. Wander past beautifully preserved redbrick and sandstone 19th-century architecture, down narrow side streets that offer glimpses of the sea, or along the harbor where the mighty Saint John and Kennebecasis Rivers empty into the Bay of Fundy. Check out the city's unique museums and zip-line over the Reversing Falls. Sure, some of the surrounding natural beauty is diminished by pulp mill smokestacks and an oil refinery but Saint John will welcome you with open arms and knows how to show you a good time.
Explore Saint John
- NNew Brunswick Museum
The New Brunswick Museum has a varied and interesting collection. There's a surprisingly captivating section on industrial history with 1908 figurines by…
- RReversing Rapids
The Bay of Fundy's phenomenal tides are a defining characteristic along this coast. Here, where the Saint John River nears this tidal bay, one of the…
- IIrving Nature Park
For those with a vehicle and who like nature, Irving Nature Park, 9km southwest of Saint John, has rugged, unspoiled coastal topography. It's also a…
- LLoyalist House
Dating from 1810, this Georgian-style Loyalist House was maintained with minimal changes for five generations until the family moved out in 1959. As one…
- SSaint John Jewish Historical Museum
With various artifacts and photographs, this modest museum traces the history and culture of Saint John's Jewish community, whose members included Louis B…
- LLoyalist Burial Ground
This pretty cemetery, with sturdy trees offering plenty of shade, a fountain and fading tombstones from as early as 1783, is just off Kings Sq, in a park…
- FFire Fighters Museum
Across from Kings Square and housed in the 1840s volunteer fire station, this small museum has an engine from 1852 and another from the 1950s. Photos,…
- CCarleton Martello Tower
Built during the War of 1812 for defence purposes, this round stone fort is going through restoration for the foreseeable future. In the meantime, you can…
