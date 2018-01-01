7-day Puffin Tour from Halifax to Moncton

Day 1: Halifax to Pleasant Bay (Cape Breton)After a friendly welcome from your guide and introduction to the rest of our group you'll head towards the incredible region known as the Cape Breton Highlands, which are home to Canada's Scottish heritage. There are several breathtaking photo stops en-route and you'll hike the famous Skyline Trail - keep our eyes peeled for moose! At night, stay in a lovely hostel located on the Cape Breton Road. (Dinner included). Day 2: Cape BretonYou’ll have the opportunity to do an amazing whale watching tour this morning (additional $50 cost) where you will see Minke and Humpback whales and sometimes dolphins and seals. After the cruise, visit some beautiful areas of the park including Macintosh Brook and Black Brook beach. At night, wind down by a warming campfire on the beach under the stars. Day 3: Pleasant Bay to Bear on the LakeToday, continue to explore the Cape Breton region. You'll visit Ingonish Beach and the Middle Head hike where you'll explore the spectacular views of the coastal cliffs. At night, relax beside the lake and roast some marshmallows over the campfire. (Dinner included). Day 4: Cape BretonToday we will visit Louisbourg and you can choose to take a tour of the National Historic Site of Fortress of Louisbourg. This fort was founded in 1713 by the French and developed over several decades into a thriving centre for fishing and trade. Its two sieges, especially that of 1758, were turning points in the Anglo-French struggle for what Canada is today. Tonight we stay again at the wonderful Bear on the Lake hostel.Day 5: Bear on the Lake to CharlottetownThis morning, travel to Prince Edward Island, Canada's smallest and greenest province. You'll take a beautiful drive and a ferry ride to the island. When you arrive you'll have time to explore Charlottetown, home to Canada's confederation signing! Day 6: Prince Edward IslandToday, continue to explore P.E.I., visiting Cavendish Beach as well as the beautiful Anne of Green Gables homestead. (Breakfast included).Day 7: Charlottetown to MonctonBegin your trip back into New Brunswick today across the 13km long Confederation Bridge and take a Lobster Boat cruise with a fresh lobster lunch. You'll also take a tour of Hopewell Rocks, an amazing area in the Bay of Fundy. This is where you can see and learn about the incredible tidal changes, which are some of the highest in the world! Tonight you'll stay in Moncton. Join your guide for a city walk and a night out on the town. (Breakfast included).