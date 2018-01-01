Welcome to Vratsa
The centre of Vratsa is pl Hristo Botev, named in honour of the 19th-century revolutionary whose giant statue stands here. Cafes and civic buildings congregate around this square, though most of the action is further east along the pedestrian street of bul Nikola Voyvodov, which finishes at the market near the train station.
Caves OverviewSaeva dupka Cave’s five halls and 400 meters (437 yards) of corridors offer some of the most beautiful cave formations in the country. The cave has hosted many choral music performances, thanks to the excellent acoustic conditions. Saeva dupka was named after two brothers, Seyu and Sae, who used it as a hiding place during the Ottoman occupation of Bulgaria. Recent excavations have shown the cave was inhabited since Roman times. Saeva dupka is one of the 100 Tourist Sites of Bulgaria.Ledenika is a cave in the Northwestern parts of the Balkan Mountains, 16km (10 miles) away from the Bulgarian town of Vratsa, its entrance being at 830m above sea level. It features an abundance of galleries and impressive karst formations including stalactites and stalagmites, dating back a thousand years. The cave is about 300m (328 yards) long and contains ten separate halls. The biggest one is the Concert Hall. The way to it is through the "Passage of Sinners", meaning only those whose heart is pure can pass through it. Once the cave was full of water, but now only a small lake has remained, the "Lake of Wishes". Legend says that if you dip your hand in the ice-cold water of the lake and make a wish, the wish will come true. You will also experience astonishing 3D laser show inside the cave. Your Day In The CavesBrestnica village is located 100 km (62 miles) north-east of Sofia, or about an hour and a half drive across the Balkan range (highway) to the cave. A visit there takes about an hour. Afterward, you'll continue to the town of Vratsa, where you can have lunch in the beautiful canyon called Vratsata (The Door), which is the best place for rock climbing in Bulgaria. After a short drive, you'll continue on to Ledenika Cave, one of the most impressive caves in Bulgaria. Your return trip will be around an hour and 40 minutes.This tour is very suitable for children, as the caves take you into a fairy world of different figures, where children can use their imagination and "see" their heroes and favorite fairy-tale images.
This tour to Belogradchik begins at 8.30am from a hotel or accommodation in Sofia. Cross the Balkan mountain range via the picturesque Petrohan Pass. After three hours, arrive at the beautiful town of Belogradchik. Spend 90 minutes exploring and admiring the amazing rock formations, as well the old fortress in front. Reach the highest point, from where the entire valley and the beautiful rock formations can be seen. From here, there are two options: stop at a nice, traditional Bulgarian restaurant in the nearby village of Falkovets, or have a quick snack and head towards the amazing cave called 'the Wreath.' The wonderful stalagmite and stalactite formations inside are breathtaking. The cave recently opened for visitors, so there will be a chance to be one of the first explorers here. At 3.30pm, depart back to Sofia via the main road. If time allows, make a quick stop close to the town of Vratsa to see and admire Vratsata Gorge, the highest gorge in the Balkan Peninsula.
Hiking and eco paths are inseparable part of the Bulgarian eco-tourism. Tourists have the chance to explore some of the little known and distant parts of the country. The total length of the marked eco paths in Bulgaria is more than 37 000 km. The trip starts in the morning from your hotel. Your professional guide will pick you up by car. Your first stop is the eco-path Borov Kamuk (Pine tree Rock). The path starts near the village of Zgorigrad and reaches Purshevitsa cabin. Zgorigrad is located six km away from Vratsa. The path follows Leva river along the slopes of Vrachanski Balkan. A system of bridges and stairs is used to reach Borov Kamuk waterfall. The water goes down from a height of 63 m. Before the eco path was created, the waterfall was barely known and almost inaccessible.The hiking is about two hours and of moderate difficulty. The second stop is the charming town of Vratsa. The distance from Sofia to the town of Vratsa is around 110 km. It is a district centre and it is the biggest settlement in Northwestern Bulgaria. During the different historical periods it has been developing as an important social, trading and cultural center. Traces from human activities in these lands date back from the New Stone Age. The first inhabitants were a Thracian tribe who developed a high level of material culture, traces of which are still available in the Region of Vratsa.