Welcome to Rila Village
This village 22km west of Rila Monastery is a sleepy place, kept awake by its transport links to the sacred Orthodox shrine. Most monastery-bound buses connect here, and there are a few cafes and hotels catering to pilgrims and tourists. Head to pl Vazhrajdane for restaurants and the Rila Tourist Information Center.
Top experiences in Rila Village
