Welcome to Borovets
Borovets’ reason for being is snow. It is eerily quiet outside ski season, though there are a few hiking trails worth plying in summer.
This transfer service gathers visitors from the same flights and transports you between Sofia Airport and Borovets in one vehicle. Depending on the number of bookings, the vehicles used are cars, either 8 seater shuttle buses or mini-buses. If you are the only booking for your flight, then the vehicle would be similar to a private taxi transfer at a much cheaper price. Whatever type of vehicle used, your journey will be pleasant.The driver will be waiting for you at Sofia Airport Arrivals, and he will be displaying a board either with your lead passenger name or company name. The flight schedules are monitored so in the event of your flight being delayed your driver will be aware and will be waiting for you when you do arrive. You will then be driven to Borovets which takes approximately 1.5 hours from Sofia Airport. You will be dropped off at your chosen accommodation.For your return journey back to Sofia Airport your driver will pick you up from outside your accommodation approx. 3.5-4 hours before your flight departure time. This time will be confirmed on the transfer voucher.
Your driver will meet you at the arrivals hall, help you with the luggage and comfortably accommodate you in the vehicle. You have to share the transfer with other tourists traveling on the same flight. This is a 1.5 hour direct journey from Sofia Airport to Borovets resort. You just need to hop in the minibus, sit back and relax. Easy, right?!All vehicles are new, modern, meet EU safety standards, are well maintained, comfortable, with ample luggage compartment and A/C. Some of the vehicles provide free Wi-Fi.This is a family friendly service. Baby, child and booster seats are provided free of charge. They have to be pre-ordered in the time of the booking.This is a round-the-clock service and transfers are provided to all hotels in Borovets area. 24/7 help line support is at your convenience.The shared transfer service is never cancelled due to low number of passengers.Do not hesitate and secure your hassle-free start of your holiday.
Skip the expensive private transfers by booking this shared transfer from Borovets to Sofia Airport. Your friendly and punctual driver will meet and greet you at your accommodation to assist you with your luggage.The vehicle fleet consists of new and modern station wagon cars, 8 and 17-seater minibuses - most of them granting the passengers with a free Wi-Fi. All vehicles have either a roof-rack or a trailer, air-conditioning and comfortable seats. They all meet EU safety requirements. This is a family friendly service as baby, child and booster seats are provided free of charge. They have to be pre-ordered during the time of booking.Well in advance you will be notified about the exact time of your pick-up. You have to share the journey with several other passengers. The transfer from Borovets to Sofia usually takes 1.5 hours without any pre-planned stops on the way. Make sure your last hours of vacation in Borovets are hassle-free by securing this dependable airport transfer!
Your driver will meet you at the arrivals hall, help you with the luggage and comfortably accommodate you in the vehicle. You have to share the transfer with other tourists traveling on the same flight. This is a 1.5 hour direct journey from Sofia Airport to Borovets resort. You just need to hop in the minibus, sit back and relax. Easy, right?!All vehicles are new, modern, meet EU safety standards, are well maintained, comfortable, with ample luggage compartment and A/C. Some of the vehicles provide free Wi-Fi.This is a family friendly service. Baby, child and booster seats are provided free of charge. They have to be pre-ordered in the time of the booking.This is a round-the-clock service and transfers are provided to all hotels in Borovets area. 24/7 help line support is at your convenience.The shared transfer service is never cancelled due to low number of passengers.Do not hesitate and secure your hassle-free start of your holiday.
Skip the expensive private transfers by booking this shared transfer from Borovets to Sofia Airport. Your friendly and punctual driver will meet and greet you at your accommodation to assist you with your luggage.The vehicle fleet consists of new and modern station wagon cars, 8 and 17-seater minibuses - most of them granting the passengers with a free Wi-Fi. All vehicles have either a roof-rack or a trailer, air-conditioning and comfortable seats. They all meet EU safety requirements. This is a family friendly service as baby, child and booster seats are provided free of charge. They have to be pre-ordered during the time of booking.Well in advance you will be notified about the exact time of your pick-up. You have to share the journey with several other passengers. The transfer from Borovets to Sofia usually takes 1.5 hours without any pre-planned stops on the way. Make sure your last hours of vacation in Borovets are hassle-free by securing this dependable airport transfer!
One-day Intermediate or Advanced Ski or Snowboard Break
You will be picked up from your accommodation in Sofia, then transferred to our rental shop Ski&Board Traventuria in Borovets, where you will be able to try the equipment that suits you best and enjoy a lesson with an English-speaking ski/snowboard instructor. After the lesson you will have free time on the slopes and then you will be transferred back to Sofia.Included in the price: Transfer from/to Sofia, one day lift pass, hire of ski, poles and boots/snowboard and boots, 2 hours of ski/snowboard tuition with an English-speaking ski/snowboard instructor.Not included in the price: Rental of gloves, ski jacket and trousers, meals and drinks, personal expenses, tips.Transfer’s duration: 1.5h per way