Airport Transfers to and from Borovets

This transfer service gathers visitors from the same flights and transports you between Sofia Airport and Borovets in one vehicle. Depending on the number of bookings, the vehicles used are cars, either 8 seater shuttle buses or mini-buses. If you are the only booking for your flight, then the vehicle would be similar to a private taxi transfer at a much cheaper price. Whatever type of vehicle used, your journey will be pleasant.The driver will be waiting for you at Sofia Airport Arrivals, and he will be displaying a board either with your lead passenger name or company name. The flight schedules are monitored so in the event of your flight being delayed your driver will be aware and will be waiting for you when you do arrive. You will then be driven to Borovets which takes approximately 1.5 hours from Sofia Airport. You will be dropped off at your chosen accommodation.For your return journey back to Sofia Airport your driver will pick you up from outside your accommodation approx. 3.5-4 hours before your flight departure time. This time will be confirmed on the transfer voucher.