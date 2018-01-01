Welcome to Smolyan
Sprawling Smolyan is the southern Rodopi Mountains’ administrative centre, and a convenient base for hikers. Steep and forested mountains rise abruptly on its southern flank, lending a lovely backdrop to a town that’s otherwise time-worn and gritty.
The town is an alternative place to stay if you're skiing Pamporovo or Chepelare, though it's certainly not the most beautiful. It’s the transport hub for villages such as Shiroka Lûka and Devin, and a base for exploring the seven (somewhat swampy) Smolyan Lakes and the caves of Golubovitsa and Uhlovitsa.
