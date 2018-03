Welcome to Malîovitsa & Seven Rila Lakes

Hikes in lake country and a low-key ski resort are the principal draws of remote Malîovitsa, 13km southwest of Govedartsi village at the foot of the Rila Mountains. Many hiking routes start here, the most popular leading to the spectacular Seven Rila Lakes. In mid-winter, skiers and snowboarders (mostly locals) test 4km of pistes beneath monstrous Mt Malîovitsa (2729m), one of the tallest peaks in Rila National Park.